"I'm very, very lucky that she texts me from time to time, she's unbelievably nice" - Ons Jabeur on Serena Williams

Ons Jabeur, who shares a good bond with Serena Williams, said that the American legend is an "unbelievably nice" person.

Jabeur and Williams joined hands earlier this year as the 40-year-old made her comeback to the sport after almost a year on the sidelines. The pair teamed up to take part in the women's doubles at the Eastbourne International and reached the semifinals before they withdrew as the Tunisian suffered a knee injury.

Speaking at her post-match press conference following a straight-sets defeat of Madison Brengle in the opening round of the US Open, Jabeur heaped praise on Williams and stated that she enjoyed playing doubles with her.

"[Cherished playing doubles] A lot. We [did] not just play doubles, but I got to know a very nice person. We got a little bit closer. She's really unbelievably nice. I'm very, very lucky that she texts me from time to time to encourage me," she said, adding, "Especially after the run in Wimbledon, she really was there, texted me, was very nice."

Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion and has achieved almost everything there is to in the sport. She recently announced her plans to retire and spend more time with her family while also focusing on her business.

Jabeur is hoping to pick the American's brain for both tennis and business advice.

"I got to practice with her here also, which is unusual for Serena. Again, being part of her tennis career, maybe at the end, yes. I'm just very lucky. I hope we can get little bit closer so she can give me some advices as a tennis player and also as a businesswoman. I'm really intrigued with that," she said.

"I'm supporting Serena, I have to, she's really amazing" - Ons Jabeur is backing Serena Williams at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams began her US Open campaign with a straight-sets defeat of Danka Kovinic on Monday. She won her opening-round clash 6-3, 6-3 at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Asked if the players have felt the hype around Williams at the New York Major, Ons Jabeur responded in the negative. She added that she's supporting the 40-year-old in what is expected to be the final tournament of her illustrious career.

"Players' side, no. I can see the crowd are really waiting for the match. I really want to watch this match. I'm supporting Serena. I have to. She's really amazing," she said.

"I hope she could win as much matches as she can. It's just amazing. I mean, I'm always looking at the articles about the ticketing. It's amazing. Wow, I'm just really impressed. We're really going to miss her on tour," she added.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala