"I was made for lovin' you baby" – Novak Djokovic hilariously breaks into Kiss' hit single while heading to practice at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic recently broke into Kiss' hit single 'I Was Made For Lovin' You' while heading to practice at the Australian Open. The tournament's social media handles shared the hilarious video.

Djokovic is set to begin his title defense at the Melbourne Major, scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 14. He defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in 2023 to clinch the Norman Brooker Challenge Cup trophy for the tenth time in his career.

The Serb held a practice session at the Rod Laver Arena ahead of the tournament. Interestingly, he sang and hummed the lyrics to Kiss' 1979 track 'I Was Made For Lovin' You' while walking down the lobby to the court. Kiss, the American rock band, was formed by Paul Stanely, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley.

"I was made for lovin' you baby," he had sung in a hilarious attempt before he forgot the lyrics and started humming.

The defending champion later leaned into sprinting and stretching before apparently getting down with his racket.

Djokovic's Grand Slam journey began in the year 2005 when he made his debut at the Australian Open. He, however, crashed out of the competition in the first round that year. Three years later, he was crowned the champion Down Under as he defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final.

Novak Djokovic: "I've had the best success of my tennis career here, at Grand Slam level on Australian soil"

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic kickstarted his 2024 season with a run to the quarterfinals of the United Cup representing Serbia. His side lost to Australia in the knockouts on Wednesday, January 3, at Perth's RAC Arena.

Following the exit, the Serb sat down with Sport Klub to discuss his priorities for the season ahead of him.

"I started this year as I normally would, coming earlier to Australia and I love playing here, and I’ve had the best success of my tennis career here, at Grand Slam level on Australian soil," he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion further spoke with ambiguity about his campaigns after the Happy Slam but stated he would be focusing on Majors and the Paris Olympics. He said:

"After that? I really don’t know. Normally I do have clarity on where I want to go, what are the goals, and I know the goals are always the Grand Slams and the Olympics. But other than that, I have no idea what other tournaments I will play or not play."

