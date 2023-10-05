"I cannot make everyone happy, it's impossible" - Carlos Alcaraz on the most important lesson tennis has taught him

Two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz disclosed the most important lesson tennis has taught him in his nascent career at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters.

The Spaniard recently crashed out of the 2023 China Open after he suffered a straight-set semifinal loss to the eventual champion and arch-rival Jannik Sinner, 7-6(4), 6-1.

However, the 20-year-old has almost immediately switched to his next assignment at the 2023 Shanghai Masters and will be looking to deliver promising results for his hardcourt Asian campaign.

Speaking at a recent press conference at the ATP Masters 1000 event, Carlos Alcaraz was asked to reveal the most important lesson he has taken from the sport. In his response, the World No. 2 admitted to staying focused on himself rather than taking on the impossible task of pleasing people.

"I don't know, probably that I cannot make everyone happy," spoke Alcaraz. "I just have to be focused on myself, on being myself all the time."

"You know, don't pretend to make everyone happy. It's impossible. I'm going to say that, just to be focused on myself, being myself all the time, and that's everything for me."

Top seed Alcaraz will lock horns with French tennis professional Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 64 at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 7.

Carlos Alcaraz on China Open loss to Jannik Sinner - "He pushes you to the limit with every shot"

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 China Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have faced each other seven times on the ATP Tour so far, with the Italian leading the head-to-head by four victories. The 20-year-old's bid to regain the World No. 1 ranking was also thwarted due to his semifinal defeat at the China Open.

In a post-match press conference, the Spaniard reflected on how demanding it is to get past Sinner's challenge. It is worth noting that the 22-year-old Italian will now assume a career-high ranking of World No. 4 following his triumph.

“He is a very complete player, he did almost everything well, he pushes you to the limit with every shot. You have to hit every ball perfectly if you want to be alive at the point. Even if you think you hit the ball very well, he can even return it harder than yours. This is something he does really well,” Alcaraz said.

“You have to find a way to beat him or be dangerous for his tennis. It is complicated, that is why he is one of the best in the world,” he added.