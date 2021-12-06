"I am a man before I'm an athlete" - Novak Djokovic speaks up about the protests in Serbia, urges everyone to work towards ensuring "optimal health"

Novak Djokovic took to Instagram on Sunday night to voice his opinion regarding the current protests that have been going on in Serbia related to a mining project. The last few days have seen the public express their displeasure over the government's plan to allow Rio Tinto, a mining company, to extract lithium in the country, despite environmental concerns.

The situation was deeply concerning for the 20-time Grand Slam champion as he was compelled to lend his support to his fellow countrymen over the matter.

"Given the current civil protests throughout Serbia that indicate the need for a serious and concrete approach to important environmental issues, I decided to address the public, convinced of the great importance of these topics for all of us," wrote the World No. 1 on his Instagram story.

Djokovic stated that he has always tried to be apolitical but is bothered by the fact that one can't express his opinion freely.

"I am aware that there are other demands that are heard at the protest, which have a political connotation," he lamented. "I want to distance myself from 'position' and 'opposition', political currents of any kind. I have always tried to be APOLITICAL. It bothers me that a person cannot emphasize his personal position and opinion on the basic elements for life and health such as Air, Water and Food without being "marked" as a leftist, rightist, oppositionist, democrat, progressive, socialist, etc."

Djokovic has spoken up about matters he thinks are important from time to time and has often supported fellow tennis players and athletes on issues they might need help on. Despite the unfair criticism he has received in the past, the Serbian made it clear that he won't stop fighting for truth and justice.

"Despite that, I personally choose to go public and say what I think about certain topics that I think are very important," he emphasized. "I have not hesitated in the past to take a stand and fight for tennis players and athletes who need a voice and help from some 'louder' names in our sport. Although it's easy for me to often "get in my head" in the context of the media and the condemnation/criticism I have unfairly received and continue to receive, I will not give up fighting for justice and truth."

Often when athletes speak up about other issues they're called out for interfering where they don't belong, but Djokovic is a human being first and an athlete after that.

"I am grateful to be aware of this and try to adhere to the true values and principles of life that I believe are the basis of every individual's life and healthy society," he wrote. "I hear comments - that an athlete 'interferes where he doesn't belong', but I am a man before I'm an athlete or anything. Like everyone else."

Novak Djokovic urges everyone to channel their efforts in improving the quality of health

Djokovic further pointed out that in tennis, every aspect of an athlete's life, such as food, air, water, etc affects the final result.

"In professional tennis, in order to reach the top level of results, and stay at that level for many years, it is necessary to take care of health in every sense," he explained. "Everything that happens in an athlete's life - food, rest, training, air, water, recovery, way of thinking, emotional state, character traits, directly affects the final sports result."

Given Djokovic's own experience in matters of health that have prolonged his career and resulted in some amazing achievements, he felt the need to share his opinion.

"Through my own experience I see how much self-awareness and holistic approach to health has contributed to the longevity of my career and the results I am recording," he elaborated. "Most of all, that awareness has influenced positive changes in my life and the way I live and how I feel in my body. Given the personal experience I have so far and some knowledge in the field of health that I have gained through my career and life, I feel I have the right to share my opinion on this topic with people."

Djokovic then went on to mention how the air quality in his country has been poor for decades, along with food and water. If there's a focus on improving the basic needs of life, then people's lives will change for the better, especially if all efforts are directed towards improving health rather than other things.

"Air quality in Belgrade (and throughout Serbia) is worryingly poor, for decades," he pointed out. "The quality of water and food is also questionable. These are the basic elements for human health and ecosystems. If we work to ensure optimal health and a healthy environment, then our lives will be transformed for the better. If we redirect the energy we consume to sports, politics, society, music, and other things, to HEALTH, where we would end up?"

Djokovic's elaborate response was due to the criticism he received after he first voiced his support for the protests.

