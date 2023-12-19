"I managed to do things before Jannik Sinner" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on competition with other young guns on ATP Tour

Felix Auger-Aliassime is amongst the most promising young stars on the ATP Tour. However, a severe dip in form and injuries impeded his progress in 2023.

After finishing as the World No. 6 in 2022, Felix Auger-Aliassime would have hoped to capitalize in 2023 and make further inroads on the ATP Tour. But knee and shoulder injuries hampered the Canadian's plans and he now finds himself at the World No. 29 spot in the ATP Rankings.

While Auger-Aliassime struggled this year, other young players around him have grown tremendously in 2023. Carlos Alcaraz picked up his second Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon Championships. Jannik Sinner won his maiden ATP 1000 title at the Canadian Open and finished as World No. 4 and Holger Rune made his debut at the ATP Finals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime recently commented on how he sees these headways by his closest rivals in an interview with sports publication Eurosport. The 23-year-old believes that he is not far behind Sinner and Alcaraz and does not feel that time is running out for him to rack up more achievements.

The Canadian opined that he has attained some milestones before these players, who he acknowledges have had a better 2023 than him. Auger-Aliassime is focused on his progress to compete at the highest level again.

"I don't have the feeling of having missed the train," he said. "I managed to do things before Sinner, he managed others before me. He had a very good year, especially starting in Beijing, a bit like me last year. I have always had rivals and adversity. I'm focused on what I have to do and I still have the belief that I can compete with all these players."

Felix Auger-Aliassime picked up one title in 2023 at the Swiss Indoors Basel, where he was the defending champion. He bettered Hubert Hurkacz in the final to lift the ATP 500 title.

Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 2023 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award

Felix Auger-Aliassime

While 2023 may not have been a great year for Felix Auger-Aliassime on the court, his off-court activities were undoubtedly commendable. The Canadian was chosen to receive the 2023 'Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award' for his philanthropic endeavors.

Auger-Aliassime partnered with BNP Paribas for a charitable project in the African nation of Togo. Since 2020, Auger-Aliassime has donated nearly $400,000 to the EduChange program to support access to education and sports for children in Togo, his father's country of origin.

After receiving the accolade, the Canadian expressed his delight and was thankful that his humanitarian efforts were recognized. Moreover, he revealed that it was important for his father to help his country of origin, which is amongst the least developed in the world.

"When I was told I would receive the 2023 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award, I was pleasantly surprised," he said. "It was great news. I am glad to be recognized for not just what I do as a tennis player, but as a person."

"My dad, Sam, grew up in Togo, a third-world country, where he did not have many opportunities for education or access to sports," he added. "When he moved to Canada, it was always important for him to give back to his family and others he knew back in Togo."