"I mean, considering everything, against Roger (Federer) in US Open" - Marin Cilic on the best match he has ever played

Marin Cilic said that his match against Roger Federer in the semifinals of the 2014 US Open was the best he ever played.

The 33-year-old Croatian reached his maiden French Open semifinal by beating seventh seed Andrey Rublev in five sets.

In his post-match press conference, Cilic was asked what was the best match he ever played. He stated that considering Djokovic was already eliminated and Federer hadn't won a Slam in two years and received a majority of the crowd support in their encounter, it was his best match.

"I mean, considering everything, against Roger in US Open, because, you know, prior to our match, Novak lost to Kei, and then Roger also hasn't won I think in two years prior to that any Grand Slams, and also the crowd that I was faced against, you know, they were cheering obviously for Roger, full stadium. And to do it on such a level, it was, yeah, probably the best," Cilic said.

Cilic beat Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final of the US Open where he defeated Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to win his maiden Grand Slam title. The Croat never won another match against Federer, losing to him in two Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018.

Absolutely fantastic achievement for me to be one of the only five active players with semifinals or better at all Grand Slams: Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic has reached the semifinals or above in all four Grand Slams

Marin Cilic was also asked how he felt about doing well in all four Grand Slams in an era where the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated.

The Croat said that it was a fantastic achievement for him to be one of the only active players to have reached the semifinals or better in all Grand Slams. The former World No. 3 has reached the finals of the other three Slams and elaborated on his improved performance on clay since 2017.

"Yeah, I mean, absolutely fantastic achievement for me," Cilic said. "To be, I think they mentioned to me, you know, just among them, I'm one of the only active guys with four semifinals or better on Grand Slams. I would say last few years coming back from 2017, I started to feel great on clay and had some great success. But, you know, in the end it's also such a short season for clay, it's difficult to time everything every single season," Cilic added.

Marin Cilic also said that he was enjoying himself on the court, playing his game and finding form as his efforts in the last several years paying off.

"I'm feeling great on the court, enjoying myself, being me, playing my own game. It's paying off, and just, you know, enjoying the run. And, you know, obviously knew with my kind of level, with my tennis in last several years that I have, you know, been playing if I'm, you know, finding good form, good things are always happening. So, yeah, just extremely proud with that and really happy.

Cilic will now face Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the French Open. The Norwegian defeated Denmark's Holger Rune in the quarterfinals in four sets to reach the last four of a Major for the first time in his career.

Marin Cilic has lost both of his past meetings against Ruud but given his current form, there is a chance he could upset the eighth seed. If the 33-year-old wins he will become the first player since Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray to reach the final of all four Grand Slams.

