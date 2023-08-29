"I mean, it's the US Open, why not?" - Caroline Wozniacki on wearing special outfit on return to the New York Slam

Caroline Wozniacki marked her return to the Grand Slam tournament after a three-year hiatus with a triumphant opening match at the 2023 US Open on Monday, August 28. She defeated Russian qualifier Tatiana Prozorova convincingly, securing a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

The former World No. 1 made a return to professional tennis earlier this month. She retired from the sport after the 2020 Australian Open to begin her journey into parenthood, subsequently giving birth to two children.

Wozniacki managed to secure three breaks against her opponent in the first set. The Russian was making her debut in a Grand Slam main draw and had only participated in her third tour-level event.

Tatiana Prozorova received leg injury treatment between sets. Wozniacki, the two-time runner-up at Flushing Meadows (in 2009 and 2014), then sealed the victory. She is now set to face former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Caroline Wozniacki was dressed in an Adidas blue dress while on the court. Needless to say, she carried the look elegantly. She was asked about the same in a press conference afterwards.

"I mean, it's the US Open. Why not? I think that's my motto at the moment. At this point we may as well make a statement. I think that's where I'm at," the Dane replied.

Caroline Wozniacki added that she didn't tell many people about her outfit because it was decided at the last minute, and she thinks it's really cool and nice.

"Actually, because I didn't let many people know for a long time, it was kind of a last-minute, All right, let's go for it, let's try this one. I think it's cool. So, yeah, it was a last-minute thing from Adidas. Yeah, I think it's nice," Wozniacki said.

"I think Petra Kvitova didn't have any idea that she was potentially playing against me either" - Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki was pictured at the 2023 US Open.

Caroline Wozniacki revealed that she had no idea she'd be playing against her friend Petra Kvitova in the second round. They even had a conversation in the locker room the day before their campaign began.

"I actually didn't know that I had the potential of playing her in the second round. I don't think she knew it either. We were talking yesterday in the locker room. We talked about each other's opponents. Yeah, she was like, It's so cool to see you back. Just kind of talking about family," Wozniacki said.

The 33-year-old went on to add that she believes Kvitova was unaware of the matchup as well, and that she hopes it turns out to be a good one.

"I think she didn't have any idea that she was potentially playing against me either. I think we've been around for a long time. We've played each other many times. I think at the end of the day we're just out there to do our best and compete. Hopefully, it's going to be a great match," Caroline Wozniacki concluded.