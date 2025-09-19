  • home icon
  • "I was in middle of the jungle, it's Roger Federer calling me" - Yannick Noah reveals hilarious circumstances under which he accepted Laver Cup role

"I was in middle of the jungle, it's Roger Federer calling me" - Yannick Noah reveals hilarious circumstances under which he accepted Laver Cup role

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Sep 19, 2025 18:31 GMT
Yannick Noah and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2025 - Image Source: Getty
Yannick Noah and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 1 Yannick Noah has revealed an interesting story behind his Laver Cup invitation from Roger Federer. The Frenchman will be the captain of Team Europe this year.

Noah announced himself in men's tennis by winning the French Open in 1983. He retired from the sport in 1996 and had an impressive 69% win ratio in his career.

The 65-year-old had been staying away from the city hustle when he received a call from Roger Federer. He was surprised to learn that the Swiss Maestro wanted him to captain Team Europe at this year's Laver Cup.

"I was in Cameron but in my house. I'm living in the middle of the jungle and for some reason the phone worked. And it's like Steve and Roger calling me, saying, Would you be the captain? Captain of what? You know, I didn't know if they wanted me to get them on the boat somewhere," Yannick Noah told Andy Roddick on the 'Served with Andy Roddick podcast' (Time 28:00)
Noah and Henman at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Noah and Henman at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Noah will be a part of the Laver Cup for the first time this year. He will take over from Bjorn Borg, who captained Team Europe to a 13-11 victory last year (against Team World).

Roger Federer, co-founder of the Laver Cup, was spotted at the Chase Centre in San Francisco this week. Noah continued his discussion with Roddick and revealed how he accepted the invitation from the 20-time Grand Slam Champion.

"So now I say, how are you doing, Roger? I said, What's wrong with you? He said, Well, you know, everything's cool. Would you be captain? I said, Are you joking? So, then he said, No, it's serious. And I take it," Yannick Noah added
Noah will assist talented players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud this year. Ruud and Alcaraz are expected to feature on Day One at the Laver Cup.

"I was just practicing with Carlos Alcaraz" - Yannick Noah reacts after training with the Spaniard at the Laver Cup 2025

Yannick Noah, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Yannick Noah, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will be eager to defend Team Europe's crown at the Laver Cup. He played an instrumental role in getting them over the line in 2024.

Yannick Noah has shared his thoughts on training with the World No. 1 in San Francisco. He felt it was an honor to be around such talented players on tour.

"I'm very... First of all, I'm impressed to be, you know, coaching these guys, you know. What do you say? You know, I was just practicing with Carlito. What do I say? I'm just like, Shut up. And just let him play, you know. So, you know, it's an honor to be here. It's my first time in San Francisco, so I'm really happy to be here," Yannick Noah said

Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik will take on Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen in the first double round on Friday. They have a chance to earn a valuable point for Team Europe on Day One.

