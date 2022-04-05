“I might have to call Ronaldo, because CR7 is at risk now” – Casper Ruud as he rises to World No. 7

Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian Masters 1000 finalist in Miami on Sunday. Despite falling 7-5, 6-4 to fast-rising teen Carlos Alcaraz in the final, the Norwegian rose up one spot to No. 7 in the ATP rankings.

At his press conference after the match, Ruud joked that he had a lot to discuss with Cristiano Ronaldo because "CR7 is at risk."

Ruud has the same initials as Ronaldo, who got the nickname CR7 after sporting the No. 7 jersey for Manchester United.

"It's always good to get a new career ranking. So it will be seven tomorrow. I might have to call Ronaldo, because CR7 is at risk now. I don't know if we have to do some negotiations and see who can actually have this number," joked Casper Ruud.

Five months ago, after defeating Andrey Rublev 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) in the group stage of the ATP Finals, Ruud revealed that though he is not a huge football fan, he has a favorite team – Liverpool.

"I am not following all soccer matches fully, to be honest. I'm not like a diehard football fan or soccer fan. But my team is Liverpool because when I was 10 years old, I went to Liverpool to play a junior tournament with a Norwegian guy who arranged it to play against other British players on grass. It was the first time I ever played on grass. Then he took us to the stadium. I bought the jersey of Fernando Torres when he played in the team many years ago now," said Casper Ruud.

"From then, it's just been natural for me to support them. Before [Jurgen] Klopp (Liverpool manager) arrived, there were some tough years. Since the arrival of Klopp, he has turned things around and it's fun years to be a Liverpool supporter. It's a great team. They play great football," he added.

He also shared his love for Liverpool FC during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter when asked which football team he supported.

"I didn't expect myself to reach the final in the first place, so I can't be too upset about it" - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud shakes hands with Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz at the end of their tussle

Casper Ruud will head to his best surface – clay – satisfied with his performance in his first ever Masters 1000 final, which, interestingly, was on a hardcourt.

Ruud beat Henri Laaksonen, Alexander Bublik, Cameron Norrie, Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo on his way to the final against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Norwegian said he had an "exciting two weeks" in Miami and, although disappointed with his loss in the final, didn't expect to make it that far to begin with.

"It's been an exciting two weeks here in Miami. I have been here actually for like almost three because I got here quite early from Indian Wells. I'm very happy with my result here. Of course, disappointing that I couldn't go all the way. But I didn't expect myself to reach the final in the first place, so I can't be too upset about it," said Ruud.

Ruud, employing a "fight fire with fire" mindset against Alcaraz, blasted 91mph forehands on average at the start of their Miami Open final to lead 4-1 in the first set. But he couldn't execute this consistently throughout the match.

His serve failed him as well. After averaging 67.8 percent on first serves in his first five matches in the tournament, he only logged 59 percent against Alcaraz and won only 60 percent off his first serve. With Alcaraz relentlessly attacking his second serve, Ruud only managed to win 53 percent in that department.

"I started very well and hit some good winners, big winners and some big forehands. That was the idea. In the end, of course, when you take those risks, there will be mistakes, and unfortunately I couldn't keep that same level up all match," said Casper Ruud.

"I didn't serve as well as I needed to today. Unfortunately, I was too low on the first-serve percentage. And that's dangerous against Alcaraz because he returns well both first and second serves. But on the second serves he stays very, very aggressive and makes a lot of good returns."

Ruud also shared his hopes for tennis in Norway, which became the 33rd country to be represented at a Masters 1000 final.

"I hope it can be part of putting Norway a little bit more on the map of tennis worldwide. It's a country that doesn't have too much history in tennis, and we don't have any big events either," said Ruud.

"A goal of mine would be to bring an ATP Tour to Norway one time. I hope we can do it. When you have big results, maybe someone in Norway could have their eyes up for trying to make a tournament in our country," he added.

Casper Ruud withdrew from the Houston ATP 250 this week due to wisdom tooth pain, which he had been suffering from for a few days in Miami.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala