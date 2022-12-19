"I miss him already" - Jimmy Connors remembers his older brother after his passing

Former World No. 1 and tennis icon Jimmy Connors touched upon the tragic news of his older brother passing away.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion spoke about his older brother's passing away in the last couple of days and revealed that he recently attended the memorial service.

While speaking on the latest episode of the Advantage Connors podcast with his son Brett, Connors mentioned that he and his brother would often speak about this very situation.

"It's been a tough seven, eight months. I lost my brother and I went to his memorial service on Saturday and say goodbye and had tough days. We had talked about this, you know, many times, I'm 70 and he was 71, and we said that it was gonna happen sometime down the road because we lost our mom 15 years ago and our dad 45 years ago," Jimmy Connors said.

"We would talk and say, 'You know it's gonna happen to us some time and we hope it's just not now.' So it was kind of a shock to have gone through this the last eight, nine months," Connors added.

"I was with him and his memorial was beyond good. 600 people passed through it and come, and he left his impression with his students, and his family, and friends. Every story that was told was nothing but good by everybody who came through. So it was a spectacular couple of days and he would been proud. I miss him, miss him already," Connors concluded.

Tennis fraternity showcase their sympathy with Jimmy Connors after his brother's passing

Jimmy Connors speaks with John Morris agent of Nick Kyrgios

Jimmy Connors recently took to his social media to inform fans about his brother's passing on November 23, aged 71. The American mentioned that he was 'heartbroken' by the news and thanked his brother for always being there for him.

"I am sad to say I’m heart-broken after saying goodbye to my brother- John- at his Memorial Service on Saturday. No more needs to be said. Thanks for always being there- RIP Bro," Jimmy Connors tweeted.

Former Indian tennis ace Vijay Amritraj expressed his condolences over the news and revealed that he had the pleasure of knowing Jimmy's brother.

"Dear Jimmy. Sincere n heartfelt condolences on the passing of ur dear brother. I had the pleasure of knowing him n he was a true human being. God bless you n all the family. Best always. Vijay," tweeted Amritraj.

Ed Werder and tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann also offered their condolences to Connors.

Ed Werder and tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann also offered their condolences to Connors.



