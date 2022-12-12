"I'm heart-broken after saying goodbye to my brother" - Jimmy Connors on the death of his brother John

Jimmy Connors recently paid his last respects to his older brother John, who died last month.

Like Jimmy, John was also involved in tennis, albeit not as much as his brother. He ran a tennis tournament at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas before finding his passion for gaming. He also opened the Alton Belle Casino (now known as Argosy Casino) in 1991 which was the first riverboat casino.

John Connors breathed his last on November 23, aged 71. Jimmy Connors took to Twitter to express his sadness over his brother's death. The eight-time Grand Slam champion said that he was heartbroken after saying goodbye to his brother at a memorial service and thanked him for always being there for him.

"I am sad to say I’m heart-broken after saying goodbye to my brother- John- at his Memorial Service on Saturday. No more needs to be said. Thanks for always being there- RIP Bro," Connors tweeted.

Jimmy Connors' relationship with his brother John

Jimmy Connors during an interview at the 2012 US Open

Jimmy and John Connors grew up playing tennis together. However, the latter did not seem to have much of an interest in the sport and eventually decided to enter the casino business.

Both brothers were eventually involved in the casino business, having $70 million worth of shares in the Argosy Gaming Company, which owned the Alton Belle Casino. However, the company's stock price quickly declined, which friends of the Connors family believe might have strained the relationship between the two brothers.

On a recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, Connors slammed the decision of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to sanction Bob Bryan and Mardy Fish for promoting gambling.

The former World No. 1 was of the opinion that betting brings more people to the sport.

"So what's the bad thing? Do they wanna go back to the dark ages?" Connors said of the ITIA.

"That (betting) just brings people more involved and get them more interested you know, what is going on with the players, who is the best, how they compete and so forth," he added.

