“I miss her” - Venus Williams maintains mystery about sister Serena Williams' tennis comeback but wishes she was next to her at Citi DC Open 2025

Serena Williams' chances making a return to tennis at the age of 43 are minimal, but not entirely zero, if fans on the internet are to be believed. As it turns out, even her sister Venus Williams cannot entirely confirm whether the American legend has hung up her racket for good or not.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, retired from tennis in 2022, playing at the US Open as her last tournament. She has since been moved to the ITF's official list of retired players as well. However, so big is her aura and reputation that any time she posts a video of herself back on the tennis court, fans start dreaming once again.

It happened again this week, when Serena Williams took the internet by storm when she posted a clip of herself practicing on the tennis court with her sister Venus Williams. Venus training again made more sense, as she is scheduled to play at the Citi DC Open next week, where she will take on compatriot Peyton Stearns in her opener.

At her press conference in Washington, Venus Williams was understandably asked about her sister and her plans, a question she could not really give a definitive answer. What the seven-time Grand Slam champion did instead was lavish praise on her younger sibling, marveling at how clean she could still hit the ball despite years of non-action.

“She can take six months off and she clocks it clean. You can't teach that kind of talent. She's just so good. I don't know what she's going to do. I don't ask those questions. I think we always hit the ball, because that's who we are, we're always hitting," Venus Williams said.

The elder Williams kept it light, joking that perhaps her sister was playing tennis just for cardio to stay in shape. At the same time, she made it clear that she missed having Serena Williams' company in Washington, saying:

“Quite frankly, it's great cardio. You get great legs and great arms from tennis, quiet as it's kept. So obviously that's part of her goal too is to stay in shape. I mean, I keep saying to my team, ‘The only thing that would make this better is if she was here,’ like we always did everything together, so of course I miss her. But if she comes back, I'm sure she'll let y'all know."

Venus Williams dedicates message to her team ahead of Citi DC Open

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Venus Williams' last singles tournament came all the way back in 2024, when she lost in the first rounds at Indian Wells and Miami. This time at the Citi DC Open, she has once again been handed a wildcard.

Ahead of her campaign, the American sent an endearing message to her team, family and friends, saying that their love was what kept her going despite the highs and lows of the tennis tour.

"You know, I believe in love and those around me, so my family, my friends. They keep me going and keep me grounded. Those are the people that are there for you when the things are lowest," Venus Williams said.

"They're there for you also when the things are highest, because also it's hard too when you're high and trying to maintain that and trying to deal with what's happening when you're high and low. So, the love always gets you through,” she added.

Venus Williams is also playing doubles at Washington this week, partnering with Hailey Baptiste.

