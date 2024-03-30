Venus Williams recently expressed her longing to once again share the doubles court with her sister, Serena Williams.

Venus and Serena have won an impressive 22 women’s doubles titles, including 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles. Their Grand Slam doubles victories include four Australian Open titles, two French Open and US Open titles, six Wimbledon Championships titles, and three Olympic gold medals in doubles.

On Friday, March 29, Venus shared an Instagram story where she was seen watching the 2024 Miami Open women’s doubles semifinal match between Asia Muhammad/Alycia Parks and the second-seeded pair Erin Routliffe/Gabriela Dabrowski. In the clip, Venus can be heard saying:

"I’m sitting here watching Asia Muhammad and Alycia Parks. And I miss playing doubles with my partner [Serena Williams] up there. But do we now play net chords in doubles? And did I just not know that?"

Unfortunately, the match didn't end in favor of Asia Muhammad and Alycia Parks. The second-seeded pair Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski emerged victorious 7-6(4), 4-6, 4-10, in an hour and 47 minutes.

The Williams sisters' last doubles title came in the 2016 Wimbledon Championships where they defeated fifth seed Yaroslava Shvedova and Timea Babos 6-3, 6-4 in the final. The duo's last match was at the 2022 US Open first round, where they were defeated by Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in straight sets.

"Serena and Venus Williams really opened a big gate for people of color in tennis" - French coach Patrick Mouratoglou

French coach Patrick Mouratoglou praised the contribution of Serena and Venus Williams in broadening the sport's appeal.

In an interview with CNN in September 2023, Mouratoglou underscored the critical role that the Williams sisters have played in tennis, pointing out that they not only opened doors for people of color in the sport but also emerged as worldwide symbols of motivation.

"I think Serena and Venus Williams inspired a lot of African Americans and black people in general because before them it was difficult for people of colour to imagine themselves in that place," Mouratoglou said.

"They really opened a big gate for people of colour. Winning Grand Slams and making history like the two of them did, you start to think 'It's possible for me too.' That's the inspiration, that's what it's like. They're an inspiration to the world," he added.

Serena Williams has won an Open Era record of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including seven Wimbledon Championships titles. Venus Williams, on the other hand, has won seven singles Grand Slam championships, including five at the Wimbledon Championships and two at the US Open.

The Williams sisters have faced each other 31 times in professional tournaments, with Serena leading their head-to-head 19-12. They have faced each other 16 times in Grand Slam singles, including 11 finals.

Serena retired in 2022, but Venus Williams remains active. She recently played in the 2024 Miami Open, losing to World No. 62 Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

