  "I miss you" - Aryna Sabalenka sends heartfelt message to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis as he heads home amid her Cincinnati Open campaign

"I miss you" - Aryna Sabalenka sends heartfelt message to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis as he heads home amid her Cincinnati Open campaign

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 14, 2025 03:33 GMT
2025 Australian Open - Day 13
Aryna Sabalenka sends heartfelt message to boyfriend Georgios as he heads home amid her Cincinnati Open campaign - Source: Getty

After being on tour with Aryna Sabalenka for the last few months, boyfriend Georgios Frangulis seems to have returned to his homeland in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Belarusian is already missing her boyfriend amid her campaign at the Cincinnati Masters.

On Wednesday, August 13, Frangulis posted multiple photos marking his return to Sao Paulo. The images included greeting his friends and loved ones, documenting his journey on a jet, posing with family, and visiting his co-workers at Oakberry, a superfood brand he founded in 2016. The brand has expanded to over 700 stores in more than 40 countries.

"🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿," Frangulis wrote in the caption.
Under the post's comments section, Aryna Sabalenka posted her heartfelt reply. She wrote:

"Eu estou com saudade❤️" which translates to "I miss you."
Comments section
Comments section

The relationship between Georgios Frangulis and Aryna Sabalenka began in early 2024. Since then, Frangulis has been a constant presence in Sabalenka's matches, having previously been spotted at the US Open and Wimbledon. For Sabalenka, Frangulis plays a vital role. She has previously praised him and feels better if he's on the tour.

Frangulis was born on September 9, 1988, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but he is of Greek descent. He studied law in Brazil before founding his superfood brand in 2016. Apart from Oakberry, Frangulis has a background in motorsports, having competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge.

Amid boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' return, Aryna Sabalenka continues her North American campaign

Aryna Sabalenka talks to the media after defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in the fourth round on Day 7 of the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 13, 2025, in Mason, Ohio
Aryna Sabalenka talks to the media after defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in the fourth round on Day 7 of the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 13, 2025, in Mason, Ohio - Source: Getty

While her boyfriend has returned to his native, Aryan Sabalenka continues her journey in Cincinnati. In the third round, she had a three-hour classic against Emma Raducanu, where the Belarusian emerged victorious, 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5). She forced two tiebreaks and a 23-minute game with 13 deuces in the final set.

Sabalenka faced Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the fourth round and defeated the Spaniard with a 6-1, 7-5 scoreline. It also marked her 50th win of the season. The World No. 1 is set to face Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinal clash. Rybakina advanced after a hard-fought victory over Madison Keys.

It remains to be seen if Aryna Sabalenka can defeat Rybakina and advance into the semifinal. After Cincinnati, she will play in the US Open, where she will try to win her fourth career Grand Slam.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

