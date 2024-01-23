"I had Monica Seles in my head when growing up pretty much every single day"- Novak Djokovic after equaling legend's Australian Open win streak

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has come out in praise of the legendary Monica Seles, stating that she was a childhood idol whom he looked up to when he was growing as a player.

On Tuesday, Djokovic equalled Monica Seles' winning streak at the Australian Open. With his 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2024 edition, the Serbian great has now won 33 straight matches in Melbourne Park, equalling Seles' record.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Djokovic said about Seles:

"I have had Monica in my head when I was growing up in Serbia pretty much every single day, because Jelena Gencic, my tennis mother, as I like to call her, she passed away in 2012, worked with Monica when she was young."

With so much spoken about the WTA legend, Djokovic admitted that he was quite nervous when he first met Seles. Monica Seles ended her career with nine Grand Slam titles, including three consecutive titles at the Australian Open (1991, 1992 and 1993) and three consecutive French Open titles (1990, 1991 and 1992).

"So I was hearing a lot about Monica, Monica this, Monica that, Monica eats this, Monica sleeps this much, Monica practices this way. So Monica was definitely one of my childhood idols and heroes, and I looked up to her very much," Djokovic said.

Stating that he was not aware of the fact that he was sharing the record with her, he said that equalling Seles' record made it even more special for him.

"It means a lot. I didn't know that I'm sharing this achievement, this record with her. It makes it of course even more special for me. I really love Monica," he said.

Praising her record as a tennis player, especially at the Australian Open, the Serbian great opined that her career would have been on a different level if she had not gone through torrid times. Incidentally, Australian Open was the only Grand Slam that Seles won after her comeback from injury following the stabbing incident in Germany.

"Yeah, I know that she had an incredible career, and particularly she played well in Australia. Yeah we all wonder how far she could have went if she didn't, yeah, had to go through what she went through," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic is unbeaten at Australian Open since 4R loss in 2018

Novak Djokovic at the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic, who has won a record 24 Grand Slams, has not been defeated at the 'Happy Slam' since he lost against South Korea's Chung Hyeon in the fourth round of the tournament in 2018 . The 10-time Australian Open champion did not compete in the 2022 tournament due to his coronavirus vaccination status.

"Particularly here where, you know, I'm aware of the streak that I'm on and the amount of matches that I have won in my career on the Rod Laver Arena. I don't want to let that go," the Serbian great said at the press conference.

Most impressively, he has never lost a championship round-clash at the Australian Open -- 10 wins in 10 finals.

"The longer the streak goes, the more that kind of confidence, also expectations built, but also the willingness to really walk the extra mile, so to say. Yeah, I just love playing in this court. It's been 'the' court for me in my career," Djokovic said.

