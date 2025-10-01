"I was mortified, I was embarrassed to play" - Jennifer Brady relives 'uncomfortable' Maria Sharapova outfit story, leaves Madison Keys shocked

World No. 6 Madison Keys shared her surprise reaction to former World No. 13 Jennifer Brady's past story about her match outfit. The former was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open, as she played in both singles and mixed doubles categories.The American star is the winner of ten WTA tour singles titles, including the 2025 Australian Open, which she claimed by defeating the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. She concluded her singles US Open journey with a Round of 128 loss to former World No. 51 and Mexican player Renata Zarazua.Keys also competed in the US Open mixed doubles with Frances Tiafoe and lost the Round of 16 match to Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek. In the recent episode of 'The Player's Box Podcast,' during a fan Q&amp;A session, Jennifer Brady shared a past story involving her match outfit issue with Madison Keys.Brady recalled a hilarious incident from her junior tournament days when she forgot to wear her match shirt to her game, further revealing how embarrassed she was to wear a Nike top her mother selected from a shop on the site.&quot;I went to take the shirt off to go on to the court to play my match and it was just my bra. At the time, I was sponsored by Nike. So, I said, &quot;It just has to be anything Nike.&quot; And she goes and she gets me this top. Maddie (Madison Keys), you know, Lizzy, my mom, and she's like, &quot;Oh my gosh, it's so cute.&quot; It was a tank top. It was collared, a button-down like most preppy. I was absolutely mortified. I was so embarrassed to play my match. I was like this isn't me. This is not my vibe,&quot; she shared. (38:24 onwards)To which Keys added:&quot;It was Maria Sharapova's Wimbledon outfit. She wore tuxedo shorts with it. I know exactly what you're talking about.&quot;And Brady replied:&quot;oh my gosh, no, it wasn't for me.&quot;The other hosts of the podcast, Jessica Pegula and Desirae Krawczyk, are playing in their Asian swing tournaments.Madison Keys highlights Russian legend Maria Sharapova's 2008 Wimbledon outfitDuring the podcast, Madison Keys highlighted the outfit showcased by Russian legend Maria Sharapova during the 2008 Wimbledon Championships. The tournament was won by Venus Williams.Sharapova wore a white tuxedo-and-shorts outfit, completing the look with a sleeveless buttoned top, pin-striped front, and a white coat. She faced defeat in the second round by Alla Kudryavtseva, thus concluding her tournament.Before the US Open, Madison Keys competed at the Canadian Open, reaching the quarterfinal round and the Round of 16 at the Cincinnati Masters.