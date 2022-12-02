"I have so much tea right now, but I'm not going to spill it" - When Naomi Osaka reflected on controversial 2018 US Open final against Serena Williams

Despite struggling with form and injuries over the last year and a half, Naomi Osaka has achieved significantly more than most players her age. The Japanese star has already clinched four Grand Slam titles, which is considered the most prestigious feat in tennis, at the age of just 23.

However, her first-ever Major triumph was ruined by the obnoxious behavior of the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2018. The only fault of the 20th-seed Japanese prodigy was that she defeated one of the greatest players of all time and the home favorite, Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-4 in the US Open final. It was Williams' second unsuccessful attempt at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Osaka stunned the entire tennis world as no one expected a rather unknown and low-ranked player to beat the legendary American star, though the 20-year-old showed her extraordinary level throughout the tournament. Before the title clash, she won five out of her six matches in straight sets, including an astounding run of 22 consecutive games.

But when she stepped onto the podium to receive her maiden Grand Slam trophy, Naomi Osaka was welcomed with boos by the angry crowd, who were rooting for Williams to win. What was supposed to be the most beautiful moment of her life up to that point turned into a nightmare. She had to start her winning speech by saying:

"I know everyone was cheering for her, and I'm sorry it had to end like this."

Williams had multiple moments of frustration as she yelled at the chair umpire, calling him a "thief" and a "liar" and smashed her racquet on the ground, for which she received a point penalty. In an interview three months after the match, Osaka described the incident as "bittersweet" and didn't seem to express her true emotions out of respect for Williams.

"I have so much tea right now, but I'm not going to spill it. There's a lot of stuff I want to say about, like, how I felt and whatever. But for me, I don't know....," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka celebrates Japan's victory over Spain at the FIFA World Cup

Naomi Osaka is currently the 42nd-ranked player

In a Group E match at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, Japan shocked 2010 champions Spain 2-1 on Thursday, though both teams are through to the next round. In its previous two matches, Japan downed Germany 2-1, while losing to Costa Rica 1-0.

Naomi Osaka celebrated her home team's win in a special way as she edited Dragon Ball Z characters on a photograph of Japanese players.

