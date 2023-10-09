Andrey Rublev has expressed his gratitude towards his fans at the 2023 Shanghai Masters as he discussed the thoughtful gifts he has received during his time in China.

Rublev kicked off his Asian swing with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie at the China Open. However, the 25-year-old was unable to progress further in the ATP 500 event as he suffered a narrow 7-5, 3-6, 6-7(3) defeat to Ugo Humbert in the Round of 16.

Subsequently, the Russian traveled to Shanghai for the ATP Masters 1000 event, entering the tournament as the fifth seed. Following a bye in the first round, he commenced his campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Quentin Halys on Sunday.

Following his win, Andrey Rublev, who has emerged as a clear fan favorite in China, shared his appreciation for the numerous gifts he has received from his supporters.

"It's many gifts these two weeks," he said in his post-match interview.

When asked about the story behind him receiving a Linkin Park CD from one fan, the Russian opened up about his fondness for the American rock band.

"It's just because I like Linkin Park and that's why, so there is not really a story behind it. It's just I like this band and that's why," Andrey Rublev said.

Upon being asked if he had a CD player to play the physical copy of the album, he smiled sheepishly and shared that he exclusively listens to music on his phone, but the gesture was still appreciated.

"I mean I have music on my iPhone but still it's nice to have a CD," he replied.

The World No. 7 also revealed the other considerate gifts he had received from fans, such as toys, food and statues of himself. In a hilarious moment, Rublev was unable to recall the term "stickers," so he comically demonstrated how to apply one in order to get his meaning across.

"A lot of toys, a lot of, I don't even know their names, like my faces. Statues as well. Marks that you put like this, I don't know how you call it. Toys, food, so many things," he said.

Andrey Rublev to lock horns with Adrian Mannarino in Shanghai Masters 3R

Andrey Rublev

Following his win over Quentin Halys, Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Mannarino defeated Tseng Chun-hsin 6-2, 6-2 to book his spot against the Russian.

The World No. 7 leads 2-1 in his head-to-head record against Mannarino, having won their most recent encounter in the 2022 Astana Open quarterfinals in straight sets.

Should Rublev emerge victorious against Mannarino, he will take on the winner of the match between 12th seed Tommy Paul and Arthus Fils in the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.