"I don't need to be called the king of nothing" - Rafael Nadal after beating Auger-Aliassime to reach French Open quarterfinal

Rafael Nadal dismissed his sobriquet 'King of Clay' after outlasting Felix Auger-Aliassime in a thrilling five-set slugfest on Sunday to book a blockbuster French Open quarterfinal against defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, 35, faced his toughest test of the week against the 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who turned on the heat against the 13-time champion. The Canadian drew first blood before Nadal took the next two sets. However, Auger-Aliassime forced a decider, marking only the third time Nadal was taken to a fifth set at Roland Garros.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



reaches a 16th final eight in Paris passing a titanic battle with Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3



#RolandGarros LEGENDARY @RafaelNadal reaches a 16th final eight in Paris passing a titanic battle with Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 LEGENDARY@RafaelNadal reaches a 16th final eight in Paris passing a titanic battle with Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3#RolandGarros https://t.co/TIxTUM8xYL

Eventually, the Spaniard drew on his big-game experience, beating Auger-Aliassime 6-3 in the fifth to book a riveting last-eight clash with Djokovic.

In his press conference, Nadal was asked if his friends and family call him the 'King of Clay', to which he replied in the negative.

"No, nobody call me in that way, in my family or even in my close group of people. Not at all. No," said Nadal. "I never feel that way."

A humble Nadal acknowledged his stellar accomplishments on the red dirt but said that he doesn't need to be called the "king" of anything, albeit with a smile.

"Of course I achieved more than the rest on this surface, so I don't need to be called the king of nothing (smiling). I know what I did in my tennis career, and especially in this surface," he said.

"I hope to be able to give myself a chance to play at the highest level possible" - Rafael Nadal on facing Novak Djokovic in quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal at the 2021 French Open - Day 13

Rafael Nadal has a commanding 19-8 lead on clay against his quarter-final opponent Novak Djokovic, including 7-2 at Roland Garros.

However, the Spaniard has lost two of his last three meetings against Djokovic at the tournament, including the pair's last clash in the semifinals last year. In his last meeting with Djokovic at the Roland Garros quarterfinals in 2015, Nadal lost in straight sets.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



2020: Nadal def. Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

2021: Djokovic def. Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2

2022: ???



#RolandGarros Destined to meet again...2020: Nadal def. Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-52021: Djokovic def. Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-22022: ??? Destined to meet again...2020: Nadal def. Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-52021: Djokovic def. Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-22022: ???#RolandGarros

Acknowledging the enormity of the challenge against Djokovic - who has not lost a set this week - Nadal said that he could be at a disadvantage. Djokovic is on a nine-match winning streak, winning 22 sets on the trot, including 12 at Roland Garros.

Nadal, meanwhile, is hindered by a rib and foot injury, has played only nine matches on clay this season and is yet to reach a semifinal. Considering the same, the Spaniard alluded to the fact that Djokovic could start as the favourite.

"I didn't play this kind of (long) matches for the last three months, so gonna be a big challenge for me. Of course he already won, I think, last nine matches in a row, winning in Rome and now winning here in straight sets every match. Probably he will be confident," Nadal said.

As for his chances in the match, Rafael Nadal said that he'll need to play at a very high level against an in-form opponent.

"I am just trying to enjoy as much as possible and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream that is keep playing tennis and be back in a very advanced round of Roland Garros, playing against the World No. 1. Let's see. I hope to be able to give myself a chance to play at the highest level possible and then let's see," he said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala