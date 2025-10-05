  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Danielle Collins
  • "I would need some guidance" - After Eugenie Bouchard & Jack Sock, Danielle Collins opens up about her willingness to compete in pickleball

"I would need some guidance" - After Eugenie Bouchard & Jack Sock, Danielle Collins opens up about her willingness to compete in pickleball

By Nancy Singh
Modified Oct 05, 2025 09:04 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Danielle Collins at the 2025 US Open -Source: Getty

Danielle Collins has expressed interest in exploring a career in pickleball after Eugenie Bouchard and Jack Sock switched to the fast-growing sport. The American wrapped up her 2025 season after competing at the US Open.

Ad

Collin's last appearance of the 2025 tennis season was at the US Open, where she faced an early exit in the first round of the tournament against Jaqueline Cristian on August 26. The latter produced a dominant display, claiming a straight set win against the American.

Weeks after the conclusion of her 2025 season, Collins sat for an interview with Pickleballdotcom, where she spoke about her willingness to compete in pickleball. When asked if she would ever consider playing a tournament at the PPA Tour, she said that she would 'definitely' want to give it a try.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Talking about the help and guidance she would need to compete in pickleball, Collins said:

"I would definitely consider playing a tournament, especially like it would be so cool to get to play with some of the people that I've, you know, played tennis with and go out there and see what I can do. I mean, I definitely think it would be a little bit of a transition switching over from tennis to pickleball, and I certainly would need a coach and some guidance to kind of up my game, but yeah, it would be so cool to go out there and try to compete." (7:36 onwards)
Ad

She added:

"Um, it's incredible what those athletes do and the skill set that they have. So, I'd have to really brush up my skills a little bit and and work on a few things, but um yeah, I would love to go out there."
youtube-cover
Ad

Danielle Collins also took a dig at her critics after her early exit from the Cincinnati Open.

Danielle Collins opens up about her change in attitude with age

During her 2025 Australian Open campaign, Danielle Collins faced a heated encounter with fans during her third-round clash with Madison Keys. After Keys won the match, in the post-match press conference, Collins opened up about her change in attitude that came with age, stating that she was proud of herself.

Ad

Opening up about not caring about what people think of her, Collins said, via The Tennis Letter on X:

"Maybe with age comes this attitude of 'This is it, we're gonna be ourselves and accept who I am and go for it. I think that's something I am really proud of that I have gotten to the point where I really don't care anymore about what people who aren't important to me think and that's been a really big thing.'"

Danielle Collins further talked about her behavior on the court, stating that it was not meant to disrespect anyone and that it was a part of her personality.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications