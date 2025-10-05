"I would need some guidance" - After Eugenie Bouchard & Jack Sock, Danielle Collins opens up about her willingness to compete in pickleball

Danielle Collins has expressed interest in exploring a career in pickleball after Eugenie Bouchard and Jack Sock switched to the fast-growing sport. The American wrapped up her 2025 season after competing at the US Open.
Collin's last appearance of the 2025 tennis season was at the US Open, where she faced an early exit in the first round of the tournament against Jaqueline Cristian on August 26. The latter produced a dominant display, claiming a straight set win against the American.
Weeks after the conclusion of her 2025 season, Collins sat for an interview with Pickleballdotcom, where she spoke about her willingness to compete in pickleball. When asked if she would ever consider playing a tournament at the PPA Tour, she said that she would 'definitely' want to give it a try.
Talking about the help and guidance she would need to compete in pickleball, Collins said:
"I would definitely consider playing a tournament, especially like it would be so cool to get to play with some of the people that I've, you know, played tennis with and go out there and see what I can do. I mean, I definitely think it would be a little bit of a transition switching over from tennis to pickleball, and I certainly would need a coach and some guidance to kind of up my game, but yeah, it would be so cool to go out there and try to compete." (7:36 onwards)
She added:
"Um, it's incredible what those athletes do and the skill set that they have. So, I'd have to really brush up my skills a little bit and and work on a few things, but um yeah, I would love to go out there."
Danielle Collins also took a dig at her critics after her early exit from the Cincinnati Open.
Danielle Collins opens up about her change in attitude with age
During her 2025 Australian Open campaign, Danielle Collins faced a heated encounter with fans during her third-round clash with Madison Keys. After Keys won the match, in the post-match press conference, Collins opened up about her change in attitude that came with age, stating that she was proud of herself.
Opening up about not caring about what people think of her, Collins said, via The Tennis Letter on X:
"Maybe with age comes this attitude of 'This is it, we're gonna be ourselves and accept who I am and go for it. I think that's something I am really proud of that I have gotten to the point where I really don't care anymore about what people who aren't important to me think and that's been a really big thing.'"
Danielle Collins further talked about her behavior on the court, stating that it was not meant to disrespect anyone and that it was a part of her personality.