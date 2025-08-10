"Too busy sitting on their a**es" - Danielle Collins sends firm message to critics as she reveals real reason behind Cincinnati Open outburst

Danielle Collins sent a scathing message to her critics following her early exit from the Cincinnati Open. Collins, a former WTA No. 7 and the 2022 Australian Open women's singles runner-up, was ousted from the combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event on home soil by compatriot Townsend on Friday, August 8.

The 31-year-old, unseeded in Cincinnati, clashed against Townsend in the first round of women's singles action at the prestigious tournament. An erratic display saw her getting eliminated from the event, as her 29-year-old opponent registered a 6-4, 7-6(2) victory. As the match approached its conclusion, Collins' frustrations boiled over, as she yelled at her team:

"Why is this happening?"

Collins also vented her frustrations at her racket by kicking out at it and dropping it on the court.

In the aftermath of the contest, a tennis page on Instagram posted a video of Danielle Collins' outburst, sarcastically questioning her behavior. Later, the 31-year-old shared the video as an Instagram Story and explained the reason behind her outburst, captioning her post:

"Anyone who has a herniated disc knows my pain. It's no surprise the keyboard warriors can't understand or relate, as they've been too busy sitting on a**es judging people who show up and and try to give it their best even on days that suck. Thank you to everyone who has been praying for my injury and thank you to Taylor Townsend for being the best of the best."

Collins left the court in haste, while Townsend carried her racket bag and ensured that it reached the former No. 7's team.

Collins' Instagram Story explaining her outburst in her first-round loss at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Source: Instagram/danimalcollins)

Danielle Collins gives shoutout to pet dog after Cincinnati Open 2025 exit

Danielle Collins (Source: Getty)

In a separate Instagram Story, Danielle Collins thanked Mr. Q (Quincy), her pet Labradoodle for showering her with "unconditional love" following her Cincinnati Open heartbreak. The 31-year-old posted a picture of her beloved pet and captioned it:

"Shout to Mr. Q for always having my back (literally)! Dogs are the best. We can all take a note out of their book. #unconditional love"

Collins' Instagram Story featuring her pet Labradoodle, Quincy (Source: Instagram/danimalcollins)

Danielle Collins' 2025 tennis season so far has been an underwhelming one compared to her high standards in 2024. She has a 15-13 win-loss record, and is currently ranked 57th on the WTA Tour's singles rankings.

The former No. 7 is yet to provide details about the back injury that flared up in Cincinnati, which could impact her participation at this year's US Open.

