"I need to know" - Nick Kyrgios left craving more as Emma Raducanu shows off mouthwatering meal in fun photodump amid Citi DC Open

Emma Raducanu's latest Instagram photo dump has drawn a reaction from Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios. On Sunday, July 20, Raducanu posted photos from her time in DC as she prepares for the North American hard-court swing with Washington up first.Raducanu visited different places in the capital while enjoying the scenic beauty. The carousel of photos also captured her hitting the gym and the tennis court. However, one picture had many, including Kyrgios, loving it.The photo appears to be an ultra-fresh Japanese-style seafood bowl, featuring vibrant cuts of sashimi, ikura (salmon roe), uni (sea urchin), and a dollop of wasabi, plated beautifully on a ceramic bowl. She captioned the post:&quot;serra.🫆on &amp; off in dc 🧃&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKyrgios was certainly left impressed by the look of the dish. He commented:“The poke bowl, or whatever that is, I need to know where that is 😮”Nick Kyrgios' reaction to Emma Raducanu's postRaducanu's Instagram post comes just one day before her doubles appearance on Tuesday in the Citi DC Open.Emma Raducanu to kick off her matches in DC with Mubadala Citi DC Open appearanceEmma Raducanu is making her third appearance in D.C. at the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open. Her opening match in the women's singles is against Marta Kostyuk, who defeated her in Madrid. Thus, Raducanu will look for redemption this time.The tournament will feature top-ranked women's stars and veterans. Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is in action, and if all goes as expected, she might face Raducanu in the second round.Raducanu is also entering the doubles event, partnering with Elena Rybakina. The high-profile pair makes their debut on Tuesday against Tereza Mihalíková and Olivia Nicholls.For the WTA 500 tournament, which will take place from July 21-27, Raducanu is breaking a sweat in practice sessions. The tournament's official social media account posted gritty sessions of Raducanu on the hardcourt.After Washington, Emma Raducanu will head to the Canadian Open (Montreal, July 28-August 7), a WTA 1000 event. Immediately after this tournament, Cincinnati, the other North American WTA 1000 tournament, will follow. All these tournaments serve as a preparatory phase ahead of the 2025 US Open.