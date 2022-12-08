"I needed the likes of Pete Sampras to show me" - Roger Federer on how the American's success inspired him

Roger Federer had a fun and illuminating chat on the late-night talk show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Wednesday. The Swiss ace, who retired earlier this year, reflected on his successful career.

Noah quizzed Federer on how he managed to have the desire to play for more than two decades when tennis players retiring in their late 20s and early 30s was the norm. The 41-year-old said that he initially thought the prospect of playing for so long seemed incredulous.

"When I was growing up, I had Michael Schumacher that I would look up to, who was at the top for so long. Tiger Woods, same thing. And I always thought it's impossible to do that, to stay at the top for so long and have that drive," he stated.

But as time went on, the 20-time Grand Slam champion found it to be quite normal and fun.

"Now people ask me, how did you do it? I'm like that's normal. You just go out there, you do it again and you try to win again. And it's fun, so you keep doing it. Everybody else would like to be in your shoes, right?" he remarked.

The former World No. 1 also felt he had a responsibility to represent the sport. The Swiss maestro also gave a shoutout to Pete Sampras, as it was his success that laid out the blueprint for him to succeed even further.

"And then you also have a duty, in my mind, to represent the sport well and enjoy it while it lasts. And I really felt like I squeezed out that lemon till the last drop. And I tried my very best to the end. And It was incredible and I needed the likes of Pete Sampras to show me how it is at the top," he added.

"I hope we don't lose the fun in it" - Roger Federer on how sports are becoming too professional

Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer revealed that he was glad that he didn't take the sport too seriously and was able to enjoy his time on the court.

"I feel like I had a lot of fun on the tour. It was not just about tennis. It was also about going to nice dinner with friends and I'm happy that I didn't take tennis almost that serious or professional. Still had a bit of an amateur twist to it," he said.

With every sport now having a professional and business-like vibe to it, the eight-time Wimbledon champion hoped that the people involved don't forget to have some fun along the way.

"A bit worried that every sport is going into such a professional direction which I hope we don't lose the fun in it. It's important," he added.

