“I needed treatment, physio didn't want to give me one” – Novak Djokovic claims being denied medical timeout for wrist injury in United Cup loss

Novak Djokovic claimed that he was denied a medical timeout by the tournament physio during his match against Australia's Alex de Minaur in the United Cup 2024 quarterfinals.

Djokovic suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of de Minaur on Wednesday, January 3, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The Serb failed to challenge de Minaur's serve in the first set and was forced to save three break points. However, de Minaur managed one break of his serve and secured the opening set 6-4.

A similar story unfolded in the second set as de Minaur upped his game further against the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who visibly struggled with his right wrist during the match. The Aussie smashed five aces and won 33 points in the second set to secure the set and match.

Djokovic received treatment from the tournament physio during the match for his ailing wrist on the court. During the post-match press conference, he stated that the injury needed extra care but the physio decided against awarding him a medical timeout.

"Well, I mean, I asked for the medical timeout but he said that you can't get medical timeout. You can only get a changeover if the injury is already existing, he explained. So I didn't understand really what that means," the Serb said.

The 36-year-old further weighed in on a possible miscommunication between him and the physio.

"But he [physio] said that I told him that it was improving, so that's why he didn't think that I should get a medical timeout. I said it was improving before the match, but then as the match progressed yesterday, and also today particularly, was getting worse, so I needed treatment. He didn't want to give me one. So that's all. There's not much more I can say," Djokovic continued.

To make matters worse, the Serb's compatriot Natalija Stevanovic lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the women's singles rubber on Wednesday, ending Serbia's United Cup campaign.

"It's extra special, Novak Djokovic is an unbelievable competitor" - Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur tagged his United Cup 2024 win over Novak Djokovic as 'extra special' given the competitive nature of the Serb.

"It's extra special, Novak is an unbelievable competitor and what he’s done for the sport is pretty special. It feels surreal, amazing, and I’m very happy to do it here in Perth and Australia," he said during the on-court interview.

The World No. 12 further expressed joy over winning against Djokovic.

"When you go up against Novak you have to go out and enjoy it and back yourself and no matter what keep fighting until the end. Today was my day and I’m happy that I was able to get the win," he said.

With this win over the Serb, Alex de Minaur has leveled the head-to-head at 1-1.

