"I was nervous" - Naomi Osaka reveals honest thoughts about working with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach Tomasz Wiktorowski at Canadian Open

Naomi Osaka recently gave her thoughts on her newly-appointed coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, who had previously coached Iga Swiatek to five Major triumphs. The former World No. 1 admitted that while she initially felt that the Pole was "somewhat stern", she has since grown into their professional relationship.

Last week, Osaka parted ways with Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, after just 10 months of working together. Although the Japanese star reached two singles finals under the Frenchman, there was a lot more to be desired if her early-round exits at big tournaments were anything to go by.

With Iga Swiatek's former coach Tomasz Wiktorowski in her team, Naomi Osaka has already exceeded expectations with a fourth-round run at the Canadian Open in Montreal. Speaking to the local media earlier last week, she claimed that the veteran coach had a sense of humor that she hadn't exactly expected.

Moreover, the four-time Major winner was happy with the 'determination' that Wiktorowski had shown when it came to working on her game.

"When it comes to personality, I was a bit nervous because he seems somewhat stern, but he's actually quite funny. Sometimes he throws out a joke I didn't expect. I really like him," Naomi Osaka said in Montreal. "I know we've only played two matches together so far, but he seems very determined in what he wants. And I think he's showing it to me very clearly."

For academic purposes, Osaka has defeated some top-quality opposition at the Canadian Open thus far. The 27-year-old came from a set down and saved three match points to come out on top of her second-round outing against 13th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova before making quick work of 22nd-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

Naomi Osaka looking to improve upon her career-best result at Canadian Open

Naomi Osaka reacts after her 3R win at Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

In her six appearances at the Canadian Open, Naomi Osaka has gone past the third round of the 1000-level event on only three occasions (2017, 2019, 2025). The Japanese's tournament-best run came in 2019, when it was held in Toronto.

The then-World No. 2 reached the quarterfinals of the hardcourt tournament back then, eventually losing in straight sets to three-time titlist Serena Williams. The World No. 49 will be eager this week to not only match the above result but do one better by making it to the last four in Montreal. She will next face Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova, whom she leads 3-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour.

