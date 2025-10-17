"I was never broken" - Bianca Andreescu sends emotional message about healing herself, what scares her most about tennis & more

Bianca Andreescu recently opened up about a lot of things in her Q&A session with fans on Instagram. On Thursday, Andreescu, who went down in the Round of 32 Japan Open match, answered several questions.
One fan asked the Canadian tennis star about the biggest breakthrough in her healing journey. Andreescu, who has always been open about mental health and even took a break from tennis in late 2021 during COVID-19, said:
"I used to think healing meant fixing parts of me that were broken - now I see it's more about remembering I was never broken to begin with. It's not about chasing some perfect version of myself, but reconnecting with who I've always been underneath the noise.
The more I let go of trying to control or rush the process, the more peace I find. Every step, even the messy ones, brings me closer to myself - not the old version I thought I needed to get back to, but the one I'm becoming. Hope that makes sense lol."
In another question, a fan asked what scares her the most about tennis. Andreescu replied:
"Not living up to what I believe I can accomplish."
There were several most interesting questions and answers.
Bianca Andreescu mentions "Netflix" and recommends books
Bianca Andreescu also revealed how she unwinds after a match. She revealed that her recovery includes "bike, ice, food, supps, treatment, etc." before adding her most important emotional support.
"But most important is the emotional support from my close circle and Netflix," she added.
A fan also asked her to recommend a book. Andreescu had several options to suggest, including Attached by Amir Levine and The Surrender Experiment by Michael Singer. She also suggested reading any books by Dolores Cannon and Joe Dispenza. She added:
"Off genre - if you want something that messes w you: Behind closed doors - BA Paris."
Due to stomach pain, which led to an emergency appendectomy, she withdrew from the ASB Classic, the Australian Open, and deferred her comeback to the clay season. Her first win of the 2025 season came in Madrid. She recorded her 100th WTA main-draw win, beating Donna Vekic in the second round of the Italian Open.
Bianca Andreescu won a doubles title at a WTA 125 event in Vic, Spain, partnering with Aldila Sutjiadi. They defeated Leylah Annie Fernandez and Lulu Sun in the final.