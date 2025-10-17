"I was never broken" - Bianca Andreescu sends emotional message about healing herself, what scares her most about tennis & more

Bianca Andreescu recently opened up about a lot of things in her Q&A session with fans on Instagram. On Thursday, Andreescu, who went down in the Round of 32 Japan Open match, answered several questions.

One fan asked the Canadian tennis star about the biggest breakthrough in her healing journey. Andreescu, who has always been open about mental health and even took a break from tennis in late 2021 during COVID-19, said:

"I used to think healing meant fixing parts of me that were broken - now I see it's more about remembering I was never broken to begin with. It's not about chasing some perfect version of myself, but reconnecting with who I've always been underneath the noise.

The more I let go of trying to control or rush the process, the more peace I find. Every step, even the messy ones, brings me closer to myself - not the old version I thought I needed to get back to, but the one I'm becoming. Hope that makes sense lol."

In another question, a fan asked what scares her the most about tennis. Andreescu replied:

"Not living up to what I believe I can accomplish."

Bianca's Instagram story

There were several most interesting questions and answers.

Bianca Andreescu mentions "Netflix" and recommends books

Bianca Andreescu also revealed how she unwinds after a match. She revealed that her recovery includes "bike, ice, food, supps, treatment, etc." before adding her most important emotional support.

"But most important is the emotional support from my close circle and Netflix," she added.

A fan also asked her to recommend a book. Andreescu had several options to suggest, including Attached by Amir Levine and The Surrender Experiment by Michael Singer. She also suggested reading any books by Dolores Cannon and Joe Dispenza. She added:

"Off genre - if you want something that messes w you: Behind closed doors - BA Paris."

Bianca's Instagram story

Due to stomach pain, which led to an emergency appendectomy, she withdrew from the ASB Classic, the Australian Open, and deferred her comeback to the clay season. Her first win of the 2025 season came in Madrid. She recorded her 100th WTA main-draw win, beating Donna Vekic in the second round of the Italian Open.

Bianca Andreescu won a doubles title at a WTA 125 event in Vic, Spain, partnering with Aldila Sutjiadi. They defeated Leylah Annie Fernandez and Lulu Sun in the final.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More