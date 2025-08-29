"I never had any issues" - Elena Rybakina issues blunt response to controversial coach Stefano Vukov being back in her box at US Open

Elena Rybakina reappointed Stefano Vukov to her coaching team after the Croatian's suspension was lifted earlier this month by the WTA. The Kazakh player spoke up on the relationship they share after her triumph against Emma Raducanu in the third round of the US Open .

Ad

Even though Davide Sanguinetti is her coach officially for the US Open, Vukov is still in the team and was spotted during her matches in New York. They had worked together since 2019 but split in August last year, before claims of his reportedly abusive behavior towards Rybakina surfaced.

Earlier this year, Vukov was suspended from coaching for a code of coduct investigating, but his appeal lifted his suspension. Rybakina, in her post-match press conference, addressed that she is happy with her current coaching configuration.

Ad

Trending

"This year I tried with a new coach. It didn't work out in the beginning, so the results were not the same as previous years, but for now we are managing and getting closer to where I want to be physically...overall I'm happy with how the work is going right now," she said.

Ad

Rybakina added how it felt to have Vukov back in the team and clarified:

"And yeah, seeing Stefano in the box definitely helps a lot, and I think it's important when the whole team can support him. I never had any issues with him. So for me, as I said, it's just nice to see him in the box. We always have good communication, and we've never had an issue."

Ad

Elena Rybakina had a brief coaching stint with Goran Ivanisevic from November last year lasting till the 2025 Australian Open.

Elena Rybakina's new coach Davide Sanguinetti on treating women

Elena Rybakina started working with Davide Sanguinetti in February this year and their partnership has already yielded positive outcomes with the Kazakh star winning Internationaux de Strasbourg or the Strasbourg Open in May. The former ATP star, stated his position on treatment of women during coaching and explained how he too is learning to get better at it.

Ad

In an interview with Supertennis.tv, the Italian said:

"We definitely need to be more sensitive to girls, who have different ways of interacting. It was new to me; I'm learning and adapting."

Rybakina will next go up against the 2023 Wimbledon champion, Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round at the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More