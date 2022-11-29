Serena Williams has been one of the most prominent figures in tennis and has received tons of appreciation from fans, critics, and even her opponents.

Monica Seles was one such opponent who showered praise on Williams for her qualities both on and off the court. Seles was a dominant figure in tennis during the 1990s and early 2000s. She retired officially from tennis back in 2008.

During her time at the 2016 US Open, she caught up with The Street as the player reminisced on her illustrious career. Over the course of the conversation, Seles was asked about how she approached Serena Williams back in her days. She confessed that the 23-time Grand Slam champion was one of the toughest opponents she ever faced and never liked playing against her.

"I never liked playing Serena. I played her when I think she was 16 years old, her first tournament. I remember calling my agent saying 'I'm in trouble. I won't be number one much longer'," Seles stated.

Seles believes that Williams is a 'true champion' and that the player is more than what she displays on the court.

"Serena (Williams) is just really a true champion both on and off the court, I mean, when you compete against her, she's a tough competitor, but off court she's just a really wonderful person," she asserted.

A look at the head-to-head record between Serena Williams and Monica Seles

Victoria Azarenka (L), Monica Seles, and Serena Williams (R) at the 2013 US Open

Serena Williams and Monica Seles have been two of the most competitive players on the WTA tour. Both players met each other on five occasions and the latter could emerge victorious only once.

The two crossed each other's paths for the first time in 1997 at the Chicago Open. Williams, then just 16 years old, drubbed an experienced Seles in three sets (4-6, 6-1, 6-1). She then went on to defeat the nine-time Grand Slam champion twice in 1999. She recorded a comprehensive straight-sets win (6-2, 6-3) in the second round of the Miami Masters and fought from a set down (4-6, 6-3, 6-2) to emerge victorious in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Seles registered her only win against Williams in the quarterfinals of the 2001 Los Angeles Open. Later that year, both players locked horns for the last time in the semifinals of the Canadian Masters, where eventual champion Williams won 7-5, 7-6(5).

