"I never looked at Roger Federer and was like, 'I wanna be that guy'" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently made an honest admission about his approach to tennis while talking to American businessman Gary Vaynerchuk for Naomi Osaka's media company 'Hana Kuma'.

Osaka, a former World No. 1 and four-time Major winner, launched Hana Kuma in June 2022. The media outfit recently garnered attention for inviting eclectic figures from various industries for its "GOOD TROUBLE with Nick Kyrgios" YouTube video podcast series.

Nick Kyrgios and Gary Vaynerchuk hit it off right from the beginning, owing to their shared willingness to defy the norm.

During their interaction, Kyrgios insisted that not every player can have Roger Federer's clean-cut persona. He then claimed that he never tried to emulate the Swiss Maestro's class during his career, as it wasn't realistically possible.

"If everyone was the same and acted the same, no one would watch. They wouldn't be growing fans, youthful fans, like... I'm not relatable to Federer. Only a couple of people are relatable to Federer, I'm not," Nick Kyrgios said (6:31). "I never looked at him and I was like, 'I wanna be that guy,' I knew it wasn't attainable."

Vaynerchuk, who has followed tennis over the years, added that he preferred Kyrgios over Federer.

"It's easy to respect Rog, I understand what he did. I understand why people loved him, I know he's a good dude," the American said (6:53). "But I don't like it, this is why I f**k with you so much."

"In a world where there's real s**t going on, is a red f***ing hat that serious?" - Gary Vaynerchuk on Nick Kyrgios' 2022 Wimbledon fine

Djokovic beat Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon final in four sets

During the interaction, Gary Vaynerchuk also criticized Wimbledon organizers for thumping Nick Kyrgios with a $10,000 fine for wearing a red Jordan hat and red sneakers to the trophy ceremony at the 2022 edition of the grasscourt Major.

The 48-year-old also gave a shoutout to last century's legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors, who were not unlike Kyrgios when it came to upsetting the tennis establishment.

"In a world where there's real s**t going on, is a red f***ing hat that serious? I'll use tennis terms. The Agassi of it all, the McEnroe of it all, the Connors of it all," Vaynerchuk said (6:09). "I think they underestimate the importance of those people and what they do to create conversations, and I think that's powerful."

Kyrgios, meanwhile, is currently rehabilitating a wrist injury he sustained last year. The Aussie missed the last five Major tournaments and is yet to announce a definitive return date to the pro tour.

