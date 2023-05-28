Marta Kostyuk pulled no punches when it came to addressing Aryna Sabalenka and her involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that she had "no respect" for the Belarusian whatsoever.

Kostyuk and Sabalenka locked horns in the first round of the 2023 French Open on Sunday, with the latter winning 6-3, 6-2. Following the defeat, the duo did not shake hands, as has become customary in recent times during matches involving Russian and Ukrainian players.

Speaking at her press conference afterwards, the World No. 28 touched on the remarks Sabalenka had made about her earlier, where she had talked about not being bothered by Kostyuk hating her. As it turns out, the Ukrainian doesn't hate the World No. 2; instead, she simply cannot bring herself to respect her because of how she has positioned herself in conversations involving the war.

"She said that I hate her. I never said publicly nor privately nor to anyone that I hate Aryna Sabalenka or any of the players. I just don't respect her because of her position in all of -- in this [Russia-Ukraine war]," Kostyuk said.

Aryna Sabalenka has maintained time and again that she doesn't want the intermixing of sports and politics, a stance Kostyuk profoundly disagreed with. The 20-year-old also could not understand why the World No. 2 thinks the war has made life difficult for her, when it is affecting Ukrainians in a far worse fashion.

"I don't know why it's a difficult situation for her. Since the beginning of the war, all of them have very difficult situation, and I don't understand what is difficult about it, you know?"

"She might be World No. 1 after this tournament, and she's going to be World No. 1 in one of the most known sports in the world. I don't know. If you check the statistics in Russia, who support the war or who don't, in Russia there is 80 percent or 85 percent of people who support this war," Marta Kostyuk said.

Marta Kostyuk also pointed out how Sabalenka, who could become World No. 1 if she proceeds to win the French Open, should make better use of her platform and try to educate her country's citizens on all the atrocities Russia is committing instead of staying mum.

"Just by speaking out, I think she can just send some message because most of these people, they haven't even ever left the country. They don't even know how people live there. I tell you, there is a big difference how people live in U.S. and how people live in Russia," Marta Kostyuk said.

"Aryna Sabalenka never says that she personally doesn't support this war" - Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk further laid into Aryna Sabalenka during the press conference, highlighting how the Belarusian never says she personally doesn't support the war. The Ukrainian hoped journalists would continue to put pressure on her for an answer on how she wants the situation to end, adding that there was a big chance most Russian and Belarusian athletes were not in favor of Ukraine winning the war anyway.

"She never says that she personally doesn't support this war, and I feel like journalists should, because you guys do a lot of work on lightening things and asking people their opinions on certain things, and I feel like you should change the questions that you ask these athletes because the war is already there. It's been 15 months since the war has begun."

"I feel like you should ask these players who would they want the war to win because if you ask this question, I'm not so sure these people will say that they want Ukraine to win," Marta Kostyuk said.

More importantly, Kostyuk declared that she was very much aware of the fact that there were several tennis pros who were in favor of the Russian oppression. As a result, she hoped Sabalenka would only speak for herself when making comments such as no one on tour supporting the war.

"I don't know. This is something life-changing I think in the world of people because this is the biggest difference there is because if you ask me who would you want the war to win, I would say Ukraine, of course. I don't know how it will be over, but I want Ukraine to win at the end. But about them, I'm not sure."

"She should talk for herself I think, first of all. Then, talk about all the other athletes because I know -- I personally know athletes from tennis that support the war. To say nobody is a little bit -- I think is a little bit strong because I think you can only speak for yourself," Marta Kostyuk said.

