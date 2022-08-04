"I never wanted to compare myself to any of the top guys; Roger, Rafa, Novak, Andy are on a league of their own" - Grigor Dimitrov after Citi Open 1R win

Grigor Dimitrov said that he doesn't compare himself to the 'Big 4' of men's tennis - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - after his Citi Open first-round win over Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday.

Dimitrov, 31, is also known by his nickname of 'Baby Fed' for his Federer-like single-handed backhand and overall style of play. However, unlike the four aforementioned players - who are in a 'league of their own' - the Bulgarian has not scaled dizzying heights. The 'Big 4' have won multiple Majors, while Dimitrov has only made three Major semifinals.

Dimitrov said he was happy with a tough win in his Citi Open opener after not having played much recently.

"I haven't competed in quite some time, so it's very good to come out and win a match," said Dimitrov in his press conference.

The Bulgarian had to retire from his Wimbledon opener against Steve Johnson due to a thigh injury.

Brushing off comparisons with the Big 4, Dimitrov said that every player is unique, adding that the quartet of players are "on a league of their own."

"I think the beauty in not only in our sport, but in all of the tennis players that each one of us is such different individuals," said the Bulgarian. "I think I never wanted to compare myself to any of the top guys, and I always said it. Like these guys, Roger, Rafa, Novak, I mean, Andy, I think all these guys, they are on a league of their own."

Dimitrov will now take on Sebastian Korda for a place in the quarterfinals.

"I still believe I can come back to the top; that's my primary goal right now" - Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov has had a decent campaign so far.

Grigor Dimitrov has had a decent 2022 campaign, winning 19 of his 32 matches, reaching the semifinals in the Melbourne Summer Set Open and Monte-Carlo Masters.

The former World No. 3 won the biggest title of his career at the 2017 Nitto ATP Finals, which remains his latest title on the ATP Tour. He also won his only Masters 1000 title (Cincinnati) that year after coming within a set of reaching his first Major semifinal, losing to Nadal at the Australian Open.

The World No. 19 provided a philosophical response when asked if he has had a successful career, saying he has a different perspective on success. He added that he wants to return to the top-10 and rub shoulders with the top players of the sport once again.

"I judge success from a very different perspective, I would say, said Dimitrov. "I have won those big tournaments, had amazing results, beaten a lot of good players. But I still believe I can come back to the top. I would say that's my primary goal right now. I have been able to be top 20 for quite some time. I was top 10 for quite some time. I was 3 in the world."

Grigor Dimitrov will seek to reach his first Citi Open quarterfinal in nine years when he takes on Sebastian Korda in the last 16.

