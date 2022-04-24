"I have nothing to lose, it will be his moment" - Andrey Rublev ahead of his Serbia Open final against Novak Djokovic

Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic will lock horns in the 2022 Serbia Open final on Sunday. Speaking ahead of the summit clash, the Russian stated that all eyes and pressure would be on the World No. 1 since he will be playing in front of his home fans.

Djokovic, a two-time Serbia Open champion, will be playing in the final of his home event for the first time since 2011. However, it is pertinent to note that the tournament was discontinued from the tour from 2012 to 2020. The World No. 1 returned to the event last year, where he lost in the semifinals to eventual runner-up Aslan Karatsev.

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev progressed to the summit clash, beating Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday. During his post-match on-court interview, Rublev claimed he had "nothing to lose" against Djokovic, who he reckons will be the cynosure of all eyes on Sunday.

"It's gonna be fun, I mean tomorrow I have nothing to lose, I can go and enjoy," Andrey Rublev said. "I did my minimum, so tomorrow like you said he play at home so it will be his moment. So the best I can do is to fight and try to do my best and that's it."

This will be Andrey Rublev's third final in 2022. The Russian made the summit clash in Dubai, which he won by beating Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4. Prior to that, he made the title round at the Open 13, where he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime to lift his maiden title of the season.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will be featuring in his first final of the season.

A look at Novak Djokovic's record against Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic have only faced each other once on tour so far, which is surprising. This is because the two not only feature in most big events but usually make the business end of them as well.

The two locked horns at the ATP Finals last year, with the Serb handing the Russian a 6-3, 6-2 defeat in the round-robin stage.

Andrey Rublev will be keen to avoid another lopsided defeat this time around. He will be buoyed by the fact that the World No. 1 is yet to hit top gear, having shown frailties in his game in all his matches at the Serbia Open so far.

Having said that, the 34-year-old will be extra motivated to do well in front of his home fans. As such, the Russian will have his task cut out for him on Sunday.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala