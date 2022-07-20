"I am more optimistic that Tomislav Poljak will give me an invitation and that I will win Umag, than that they will let Novak Djokovic go to the US Open" - Goran Ivanisevic 

Novak Djokovic's participation at the US Open is currently in doubt due to the Serb's unvaccinated status and the US Government's refusal to allow unvaccinated foriegners into the country.

Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic reckons that the chances of the Serb being allowed to play at the US Open are low.

Over the course of a chat with Telegraf.rs, Ivanisevic quipped that there was a greater possibility of him getting a wildcard to Umag and winning the Croatia Open, as compared to the US Government backing down to allow the Serb to play in New York.

"I don't know about the US Open, it's difficult for me. I am more optimistic that director Tomislav Poljak will give me an invitation and that I will win Umag, than that they will let him go to the US Open. As a country, they are closed to the unvaccinated, for now he cannot enter the country," Ivanisevic stated.

The former World No. 1 was unable to play at the Miami Open and the Indian Wells Open earlier this year. Djokovic is also likely to be disallowed from playing at the National Bank Open in Canada.

Paul Sperry @PaulSperry30 NEW: John McEnroe on Biden not allowing unvaccinated Djokovic into America to play in the US Open: "These politicians are getting in the way too much. They did it in Australia. Let's let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean, c'mon, this is ridiculous!" NEW: John McEnroe on Biden not allowing unvaccinated Djokovic into America to play in the US Open: "These politicians are getting in the way too much. They did it in Australia. Let's let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean, c'mon, this is ridiculous!"

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has consistently maintained that he is opposed to the idea of being vaccinated irrespective of the consequences that include missing out on Grand Slams like the Australian Open and the US Open.

"He showed that he is arguably the best player on grass," - Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Ivanisevic feels that Novak Djokovic played his best tennis at Wimbledon

During the interview, Ivanisevic also looked back at what has been a difficult season for Novak Djokovic.

The 2001 Wimbledon champion opined that while the ATP's decision to strip the tournament of its ranking points was "crazy and wrong," his pupil's victory at SW19 proves that he is arguably the best player on grass.

"The year started disastrously, and ATP's decision to remove points at Wimbledon is totally crazy and wrong in my opinion. But an important victory for him (Djokovic), he needed it, he showed that he is arguably the best player on grass," the Croatian said.

Danny 🐊 @DjokovicFan_



On another note, I like what he did with Novak's serve. It's a huge strength now. Ivanisevic deserves a lot of credit for his work with Djokovic at Wimbledon. It's not easy to replace Vajda and have all the responsibilities but he proved that he and Djokovic make a great teamOn another note, I like what he did with Novak's serve. It's a huge strength now. Ivanisevic deserves a lot of credit for his work with Djokovic at Wimbledon. It's not easy to replace Vajda and have all the responsibilities but he proved that he and Djokovic make a great team 💪On another note, I like what he did with Novak's serve. It's a huge strength now.

Ivanisevic asserted that the 35-year-old really needed to win the title at Wimbledon and the must-win situation brought out the best in him.

"He really needed it, when you need to win something, then it's the hardest. He showed his best tennis at that time."

The 50-year-old, who has been coaching Djokovic since 2019, has also played football for the Croatian team Hajduk Split.

The former World No. 2 lost three Wimbledon finals. The first was against Andre Agassi in 1992 which was followed by a couple against Pete Sampras in 1994 and 1998.

A win against Patrick Rafter gave the big-serving Croatian his first and only Grand Slam title at the 2001 Wimbledon Championships.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far