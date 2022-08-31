"I overthink, I just have to chill a little bit because there's a lot of like random chaos in my head right now" - Naomi Osaka after 2022 US Open 1R exit

Naomi Osaka believes that overthinking, rather than following her instincts, has played a part in her current loss of form. The World No. 44 made a first-round exit at the 2022 US Open on Tuesday following a 7-6(5), 6-3 defeat to Danielle Collins at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Osaka said that her head was all over the place and that she needed to "chill a little."

"I mean, my head is still like everywhere. I just mean, like, I'm the type of person that thinks a lot, to the point where I overthink. Sometimes when I play matches, I have to tell myself to, like, stop thinking, just go more on instinct, yeah," she explained, adding, "I feel like I just have to chill a little bit because there's a lot of like random chaos in my head right now."

The four-time Grand Slam champion said that she has not made any elaborate plans for the rest of the season, though she stated her desire to take part in the Japan Open, which begins on October 3.

"I'm not really sure [about plans to play a full schedule through the hardcourts]. I'm more of like a winging-it type of person. I'm not really a person that has a full set plan. I think I'll just take it day by day," she said.

"I mean, I would love to play Japan. Olympics, there was no crowd, which was really sad. I would love to have the opportunity to play in front of people in Japan. I have a pretty good track record there, so it would be nice," she added.

Collins snapped her three-match losing streak with her first win in four attempts against Osaka. The Australian Open finalist will face Spain's Cristina Bucsa in the second round.

"The main goal was just to have fun, I think that was kind of accomplished" - Naomi Osaka

Despite the defeat, Naomi Osaka believes that she had fun on the court.

Despite making an early exit from the New York Major, Naomi Osaka was not devastated as she believes that she achieved her main goal, which was to have fun.

"Honestly, like, the main goal was just to have fun. I don't know. I think that was kind of accomplished. Of course, it's more fun to win more rounds. We're just, I don't know, kind of winging it," she said.

The two-time US Open champion said that she's been feeling "restrained" lately, which is why she hasn't been able to execute her shots, especially her forehands, in the best way she can.

"I think for me, when I think about having fun, it's like I don't feel restrained. Lately I felt really restrained. I'm not really sure why. I would just say being able to be confident in my shots is what makes it's fun for me. I'm beginning to feel like I can't hit the shots that I know I can, like especially on my forehand. I don't know if it's a matter of practicing more or something like that. I just don't have the same feeling. So maybe I need to watch like [Carlos] Alcaraz or someone that's really good at hitting forehands," she said.

