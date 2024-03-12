"I don't owe the game anything" - Jimmy Connors cites Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic's examples to make his stance towards tennis clear

Jimmy Connors has cited Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's examples to say that he does not owe anything to tennis.

Since turning professional in 1972, Connors went on to become one of the most successful players in the history of men's tennis. The American amassed a staggering 109 titles, including 8 Majors; a record that's yet to be broken. He also holds the records for most matches played (1,557) and most wins (1,274).

Connors was also a part of some of the most iconic rivalries in men's tennis. His rivalry with compatriot John McEnroe was particularly bitter and yielded numerous memorable matches. The American's later years on the ATP Tour were marked by injury struggles, and he eventually called time on his career in 1996, aged 43.

During a recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, the 71-year-old shared two of his major takeaways, from his illustrious career, with his son Brett. According to the 8-time Grand Slam winner, tennis does not owe anything to him, and he does not owe anything to the sport.

"Listen, I played for over 20 years and I realized two things; one, the game doesn't owe me anything, and two, I don't owe the game anything, and I don't say that disrespectfully because I gave the game everything every time I walked out there." Connors said (8:42).

The 71-year-old also spoke about how tennis benefited him, just like it has benefited the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"Federer and Nadal and Djokovic and Murray, and now the guys that are taking over, we benefit from the game. Of course we do. I made a living off of it and I have a great life off of it, but that doesn't mean that because I did that, they owe me anything." Connors added.

Jimmy Connors refused to be defined by tennis during his stellar career

Jimmy Connors at the 2012 US Open

In December 2023, Connors said that despite his long and glorious association with tennis, he never let the sport define him.

"I love playing (tennis), I still love playing, I still love the game and that.. but tennis didn't define me," the 71-year old said on a previous episode of the Advantage Connors podcast.

He went on to say that he would never feel awkward about taking a step back from the sport, even if it meant anonymity.

"I was also okay with pulling back and feeling that, if I wasn't around tennis, nobody would know me. I was actually okay with that," Connors added.

