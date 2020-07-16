'I owe a lot of my Grand Slam titles to Roger Federer' - Stan Wawrinka

Roger Federer's legacy in tennis is unquestioned; he has single-handedly increased the popularity of the sport through his magical racquet-work. But along with earning a record 20 Major titles and legions of devoted fans all over the world, Federer has also helped inspire some of his peers to greatness - including three-time Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

While speaking with French magazine L'Illustre, Federer's compatriot and good friend Stan Wawrinka revealed how the World No. 4 has influenced him throughout his career.

Roger Federer taught me a lot: Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka embraces Roger Federer at Roland Garros 2019

Tennis fans all over the world were left dismayed recently as Roger Federer announced he would have to close shop for the rest of 2020 due to a knee problem. The Swiss had a setback while recovering from the right knee surgery he underwent in February, but expressed hope of returning to the court in 2021.

Roger Federer is sorely missed in the tennis world, so it was only fair that his good friend Stan Wawrinka said a few good words about him in his absence. Taking a trip down memory lane to when he was just a sparring partner for Roger Federer, Wawrinka said:

"He taught me a lot. When I got on the tour, he was already World No. 1 and had won several Grand Slams. Few young players have had the chance to train with a champion of this level."

Wawrinka then went on to say that he is indebted to Roger Federer - and also to the other members of the Big 3 - for bringing out the best in him.

"I have always enjoyed learning from others and I often say that I owe a lot of my Grand Slam titles to Roger Federer, and to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal too," Wawrinka remarked.

Losing ATP Finals SF to Roger Federer is the biggest regret of my career: Stan Wawrinka

Roger Federer beat Stan Wawrinka in a controversial, high-intensity match at the 2014 ATP Finals

At the 2014 edition of the year-ending ATP Finals, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka faced off in a tense, topsy-turvy semifinal. Wawrinka had numerous chances to win that match but he squandered all of them, allowing his compatriot to escape.

When asked what the biggest regret of his career was, Wawrinka had no hesitation in recalling that lost opportunity.

"ATP World Tour Final semifinal against Roger Federer in 2014, by far," Wawrinka answered. "I lost the game after getting four match points. I had to win and that day I didn't do what it took to get there. To have been able to play Djokovic in the final and hope to win it would have been enormous. I missed this chance."

Further elaborating on his London heartbreak against the very same man who had inspired him, Wawrinka continued:

"It was very, very hard. The next night, I hardly slept. I agitated a lot and spoke with relatives to distract myself. What saved me was that I had to play the Davis Cup final a few days later. The next day, I joined the team in Lille."

Later during the interview, Stan 'the Man' also explained how he had been lucky to train with Roger Federer even before his Major breakthrough at the 2014 Australian Open.

"At the start of my career, I was able to count on Roger Federer's advice before I faced the best. He was like a big brother on the circuit," Wawrinka said of the 20-time Grand Slam champion.