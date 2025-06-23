"I don't pay so much attention" - Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings known on joining Rafael Nadal in elite list after Queen's Club win

Carlos Alcaraz recently opened up about being one of the only three Spanish men, alongside Rafael Nadal and Feliciano Lopez, to win four Grass court championships. The Spaniard has earned this achievement while being just 22 years old.

Ad

Alcaraz delivered a sensational performance at the HSBC Championships, as he bested several top-notch athletes to reach the finals of the tournament. He locked horns with Jiri Lehecka in the finals on June 22, 2025, at the Andy Murray Arena and got the better of his opponent with a score of 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2. With this victory, the 22-year-old became the first person to win the French Open and the Queens Club consecutively since Nadal in 2008.

Ad

Trending

This was a historic win for Alcaraz as he became one of only three Spanish men to win four grass tournaments, alongside Nadal, who achieved this feat at 29, and Lopez, who earned it at 37. In the post-match press conference, the Spaniard made his feelings known about joining the elite list, saying:

"Well, honestly, I don't pay so much attention on that statistics. Obviously once I know them, obviously it's pretty good, I'm not gonna lie, being the third Spanish player to achieve that. Achieve four tournaments on grass, I think it's great to be with Rafa, to be with Feli, such great players from our country, from tennis," said Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

He added:

"I have done it in just 22. Sometimes you have to sit down and think a little bit about it and realize, okay, this is a great thing, and I appreciate that. Hopefully now I will not stop here. Hopefully keep going. But it's great stats to know."

Carlos Alcaraz reflects on his win at the HSBC Championships

After adding a 21st ATP trophy to his cabinet, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about his victory in the post-match interview. Reflecting on his performance, he said that this win was extremely special for him and also heaped praise on his opponent, commending his level and skills. (As quoted by LTA)

Ad

“It’s really special, this trophy, this tournament for me. "I’m happy to lift this trophy once again but I have to say, Jiri – incredible week, your level is really high, it’s always a nightmare playing against you. Great job, great week and keep it up," said Carlos Alcaraz.

His opponent Lehecka also made his feelings known about the encounter and lauded Alcaraz and his team for the remarkable win. Stating that it was a tough heartbreak for him, he said:

Ad

"It's tough for me to find some words now but of course, I’m super happy I had the chance today to fight for a title. Well done to Carlos and your team for doing a great job as always. I gave everything I had today but unfortunately it wasn’t enough but it’s always great to be back in Queen’s," said Lehecka.

Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he will be taking a few days off and rest before gearing up for Wimbledon, which is scheduled to start on June 30, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here