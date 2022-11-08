"I personally like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, they are polite, always say hello, they smile, they are human" - Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova shared the stage with fellow multi-time Grand Slam winners Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the Center Court centenary celebrations at the Wimbledon Championships this year and was spotted having light-hearted moments with both at the time.

Months on, the Czech has reiterated her liking for the duo. Speaking to Flashscore in a recent interview, Kvitova said both Federer and Nadal were "polite" and always had the courtesy to smile and say hello whenever you run into them — adding that they were, at the end of the day, "human."

"I personally like Roger and Rafa Nadal very much because they are polite," Kvtova said, adding, "They always say hello, they smile, they are human."

Kvitova said her interaction with Federer at the centenary celebrations remains her last memory of the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"The last memory I have of Roger is from the Wimbledon Centre Court centenary celebrations. Roger flew in for the ceremony and as we all waited outside the Centre Court gates we chatted. And he was just chatting to me, totally cool (laughs). He was great," she continued.

"When I started, it was very aggressive and mentally challenging; now it's more physical" - Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova at the Wimbledon Championships in 2019.

Shifting focus to the changes that have come about on the WTA tour over the past decade, Petra Kvitova said there has been a marked departure from the "aggressive" brand of tennis and that the sport has become more physical in recent years.

"I would say yes," Kvitova said. "When I started on the tour, it was very aggressive and mentally challenging. Now it's more physical, there are longer rallies, the balls are slower, the surfaces are also slower."

The southpaw also reflected on her five consecutive Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Awards, saying she has been very surprised every year. Kvitova, however, was quick to add that the players who were together throughout the year are a "family" of sorts.

"I have to say I've been very surprised every year," the Czech said. "It's very nice. We're together all the time, every day, every week, we're such a tennis family."

"We see each other all the time and I find it sad when somebody doesn't have a perfect relationship with each other," she continued. "And of course that happens. It's harder for women in that respect and not only in tennis."

Poll : 0 votes