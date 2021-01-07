I can't pick between Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic is also an incredible champion: Jenson Button

Most tennis lovers firmly swear their loyalties to one of the Big 3 - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. But some have a hard time choosing between the three incredible champions, like Formula 1 champion Jenson Button.

The 40-year-old Button won the 2009 F1 World Championship, and is a major tennis fan. He has often been seen in the stands at Wimbledon too.

During a recent interview with Tennis365, Button spoke about his appreciation for both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Ask me to pick between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and I just can’t do it," Button said. "Federer and Nadal are both just unbelievable sportsmen and we have been privileged to watch them down the years."

Jenson Button went on to highlight the genuine camaraderie that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share, as well as their unparalleled commitment to the sport even after crossing the age of 30.

"It feels like they have been there forever and it is two decades that we have all been watching them," Button added. "To see them so competitive at this stage of their careers is just amazing. When they both reach a final of a tournament, there is such great respect between them and it is a real thrill to see them go at it, given the history they have."

Federer & Nadal bring the best out of each off the court too...



Funniest #Fedal moments 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/6qsiHMZof3 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 11, 2020

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have met 40 times on the ATP tour, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 24-16. The last time the two legends clashed on the court was in the semifinals of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, when Federer won in four sets.

Novak Djokovic may have done a few silly things but he is wonderfully skillful sportsman: Jenson Button

Not only does Jenson Button have deep admiration for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but the Brit is also a big fan of World No. 1 and 17-time major winner Novak Djokovic.

Jenson Button (front left) watches the final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2011

The Brit was in the stands when Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal to win his first Wimbledon title in 2011. Button claimed that although the Serb occasionally attracts some brickbats for his off-court behavior, he remains incredibly skilled at his craft.

"Novak Djokovic is also an incredible champion," Button said. "He may have done a few silly things down the years and attracted some negative publicity, but he is a wonderfully skillful sportsman."

Hailing from the same country, Button also had some complimentary words for his compatriot Andy Murray. While Murray's three Majors may pale in comparison to the Big 3's Grand Slam records, his achievements are a national treasure for the British sporting public.

"I also have to say a few words about Andy Murray," Button said. "He has been a great guy to watch down the years and to compete with those three great players and win as much as he has done in his career has been a wonderful achievement."