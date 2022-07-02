"I had no plan to play. I saw the grass and got excited" - Venus Williams explains her last-minute decision to play at Wimbledon

About a month ago, the tennis world was hoping to see Serena Williams back on court for Wimbledon. No one would have guessed Venus Williams was making her comeback as well.

At the beginning of June, the All England Lawn Tennis Club released the entry list of players participating in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Fans were disappointed to learn that Serena Williams' name was missing from the list. However, she shocked the tennis world by announcing her return to the singles main draw as a wildcard two weeks before Wimbledon commenced.

It wasn't long before her sister Venus Williams, who arrived in England just to support Serena, was seen practicing on the courts. The seven-time Grand Slam champion soon revealed that she had teamed up with Jamie Murray and had requested the All England Club for a wildcard entry in the mixed doubles category.

In her return to action since staying on the sidelines for almost a year, Venus Williams alongside Jamie Murray defeated Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 in their first-round match on Court 1. After the match, the 14-time Grand Slam doubles winner spoke about her last-minute decision to enter the tournament.

"It was definitely super last-minute, just inspired by Serena. I had no plan to play. I saw the grass and got excited. I was at the French Open, it's a beautiful event, but my heart didn't beat the same way. I had no plans. That's why I was asking Jamie last minute. He just had a baby, too, so I know there's a lot going on," Venus said.

"I haven't played in a year so you don't know what you're going to get. Practice is so much different from a match. It's not easy physically or mentally or anything. It was like, 'Oh, my God, wow. I just not only played a match but won a match'. I'm never like that kind of player. I always expect to win. We wanted to win. But when I sat there at the end, it was like, real. Yeah, I felt something in my heart," added Venus.

Venus Williams is going for the title at Wimbledon

Venus Williams looking to win third mixed doubles Major.

Although it's a last-minute entry for 42-year-old Venus Williams, she has made it clear that her team is aiming for nothing less than the trophy. Apart from seven singles and 14 doubles Grand Slam titles, Williams has two mixed doubles Majors as well.

Partnering with compatriot Justin Gimelstob, she won the Australian and French Open in 1998. Williams reached the finals of the 2006 Wimbledon along with Bob Bryan but lost.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Pure Venus Williams tonight after her doubles win with Jamie Murray



Q. Are you here for the experience or are you going

to go all the way?



VENUS: Are you going to write a good article

or a halfway decent one?



Q. I'm going to do what I usually do.



For their round of 16 clash tomorrow, Williams and Murray will face Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara, who reached the second round by beating Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arevalo.

