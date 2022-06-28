Venus Williams to make her comeback at Wimbledon by partnering Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles: Reports

Venus Williams could follow in Serena Williams' footsteps and compete at Wimbledon this year.

Williams had previously said that she would not compete at Wimbledon but would watch her sister Serena play instead. However, the American was seen practising on the grasscourts of the Aorangi Park facility, leading fans to speculate about her participation in the mixed doubles competition.

The Times have confirmed the news in their report, stating that the 42-year-old will team up with Jamie Murray at SW19.

With Wednesday being the final day to enter their names for the mixed doubles, Venus and Murray have asked the All England Club for a wildcard and their request will most likely be granted.

Venus Williams last played in August 2021

Venus Williams last played in the Chicago Ladies' Open

Venus Williams' last match came in the first round of the Chicago Ladies' Open, where she lost to Su-Wei Hsieh. She then withdrew from the US Open because of a “persistent leg injury” and hasn't been in action since. Her prolonged absence from the WTA tour saw her fall to 570th in the rankings.

She competed in the singles and mixed doubles at Wimbledon last year. In the singles event, the American beat Mihaela Buzarnsecu in three sets to reach the second round, where she lost to Ons Jabeur.

Williams partnered with Nick Kyrgios in the mixed doubles and the duo beat the American pair of Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria in the first round. However, they pulled out of their second round match against Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicole Melichar-Martinez because of an abdominal injury Kyrgios sustained.

If Venus does compete this year, Jamie Murray would be the perfect partner for the 42-year-old given his success on the doubles circuit. A former doubles World No. 1, he has won seven Grand Slam titles — five in the mixed doubles and two in the men’s doubles. He has triumphed at Wimbledon twice, in 2007 partnering Jelena Jankovic and in 2017 alongside the legendary Martina Hingis.

Williams also has multiple Wimbledon titles to her name. In addition to her seven singles titles, she has also won 14 women's doubles titles and two in mixed doubles.

Jamie, who is Andy Murray's brother, is also competing in the men's doubles this year with Bruno Soares as his partner.

