"I pray it's not going to happen, but it happens every match" - Novak Djokovic opens up about extent of leg injury

Novak Djokovic has provided an update on his leg injury following his straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday (January 21).

In a tight Round of 32 tussle on Rod Laver Arena, the nine-time winner saved three set points before converting his fifth opportunity to draw first blood. The Serb then conceded only seven more games to improve to 10-1 against Dimitrov and reach the fourth round at the Australian Open for the fifth time in the last six years and 15th overall.

Hindered by a hamstring issue since his Adelaide 1 semifinal against Daniil Medvedev two weeks ago, Djokovic was in danger of missing the Australian Open. Although that didn't happen, he has been playing through the pain barrier at Melbourne Park.

Playing with a strapping around his injured left hamstring, Djokovic took a medical timeout after the first set against Dimitrov and looked in pain during the third.

The former World No. 1 told EuroSport that a specific movement leads to pain in his troublesome leg. He added that the pain has been a constant this week, but he has strived to find a way to get around it. He said:

“It’s movement, a specific movement that just triggers pain. So I pray it (the pain) is not going to happen, but it happens every match, so I have to deal with it. I called the physio and got the pills in my system."

He continued:

“It helped so far. Not ideal but somehow finding a way. At the end of the day this is high-level professional sport, you’ve got to find a way.”

Novak Djokovic will next take on Alex de Minaur on Monday (January 23) for a place in the last eight.

“Just fortunate to find the right shots in the important moments" - Novak Djokovic after beating Grigor Dimitrov

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open

While Novak Djokovic did register a straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov, the outing was anything but straightforward.

After toiling to take the opener, the finish line appeared to be in sight when the Serbian led by two sets and 3-0, with a double break, in the third.

Dimitrov retrieved one of the breaks back, but Djokovic held firm to reach the next round. He told Eurosport about hitting the right shots at the right time:

“Just fortunate to find the right shots in the important moments. I thought double break three-love in the final set would be enough but from that moment he was locked in, he made me play, made me run all over the place. He read my serves very well, it was just an incredible battle.”

The 35-year-old is looking to draw level with Rafael Nadal (22) atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard and regain the World No. 1 ranking.

