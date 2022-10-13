"I was pretty upset to see how much hate Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock got" - Taylor Fritz on American pair's defeat of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 2022 Laver Cup 

Taylor Fritz has expressed his displeasure at public reaction to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock's win against the pair of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in September.

The American pair, representing Team World, took on Team Europe's Federer and Nadal in what was the Swiss maestro's final professional match before he retired from the sport. With the first set tied at 4-4, the former World No. 1 pair won the next two points to take the lead in the match. The second set went to a tiebreak, where Tiafoe and Sock came out on top to force a decider.

Down a match point at 9-8 in the super tiebreak, Tiafoe did well to tie the score 9-9 before giving his side the lead with a thunderous forehand return winner. Sock sealed the match in their favor with a forehand winner to the corner to condemn the Swiss-Spanish duo to a 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 defeat.

However, the Team World pair were subject to abuse on social media soon after their match as fans all over the world did not get what they hoped for - a 'Fedal' win.

Fritz, who was also in London as part of Team World, in a conversation with The New York Times, said that he was "pretty upset" with the way everyone reacted to Tiafoe and Sock's win at the Laver Cup.

“I was pretty upset to see how much hate Frances and Jack got for winning the match and Frances got for hitting Roger or hitting the ball at Rafa at net. This is not an exhibition. We are playing for a lot and for a lot of money. It bothered me a lot because I know Roger would have absolutely hated it if they just gave it to him,” Taylor Fritz said.

The 24-year-old also stated that he was overcome with emotions after the match as it officially brought the curtains down on Federer's career.

“I definitely cried a lot more than I thought I was going to,” he revealed.

“It’s a huge milestone” - Taylor Fritz on breaking into top 10 of ATP world rankings

Taylor Fritz is currently ranked No. 8 in the world.

Taylor Fritz's 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 defeat of Denis Shapovalov not only saw him advance to the final of the Japan Open but also break into the top 10 of the ATP world rankings. He is currently ranked No. 8, just one spot behind 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

The American then went a step further, defeating compatriot Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the final to claim the Japan Open title — his third of the year and fourth overall. This comes after a drought of almost three years, with his previous victory before this season being the 2019 Eastbourne International title.

Fritz expressed his delight at breaking into the top 10 of the rankings, though he was quick to stress that it was not the "end goal" for him.

“It’s definitely one of those goals you have your whole life. It’s not the end goal by any means, and I don’t want to make people think that because I’m celebrating it, but it’s a huge milestone and no one is ever going to take that away from me,” Taylor Fritz said.

