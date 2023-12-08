"I probably came to terms that Aryna Sabalenka will become No. 1 in the end" - Iga Swiatek on the pressure of being at the top of the rankings

Iga Swiatek recently talked about how she had accepted the fact that Aryna Sabalenka will finish the year as the World No. 1. She also shared her thoughts on the immense pressure that comes with being at the top of the world rankings.

Swiatek won six titles this year. She secured her fourth Grand Slam at Roland Garros and won the Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, Warsaw Open, China Open, and the WTA Finals.

During the 2023 US Open, the Pole was defeated by Jelena Ostapenko 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 in the fourth round. This loss brought an end to her remarkable 75-week reign as the World No. 1.

Subsequently, Aryna Sabalenka surpassed Iga Swiatek and claimed the coveted No. 1 ranking following the end of the tournament. The Pole, however, set her sights on regaining the top spot. She won titles in Beijing and Cancun, ultimately finishing the year as the top-ranked player.

Recently, during an interview with Eurosport, Swiatek revealed that neither she nor her team believed she would be able to reclaim the top spot before the China Open. This lack of confidence stemmed from Aryna Sabalenka having an exceptional year.

Swiatek admitted that she came to terms with the possibility of the Belarusian ending the year at the summit. Surprisingly, she expressed contentment with this outcome, as she had other priorities and believed that the pressure of being No. 1 was a "bit overwhelming."

"Before the tournament in Beijing, the probability that I would return to this place was so small that no one expected it, and neither did we. I've probably come to terms with the fact that Aryna will become number one at the end of the year. She deserved it too, she had a great season," Swiatek said (translated from Polish).

"She won the Australian Open and was in the semifinals of two other Grand Slam events. I just preferred to focus on other things because the pressure of being a leader was a bit overwhelming."

Sabalenka ended the year as the World No. 2, having won the Australian Open and reaching the final of the US Open.

Iga Swiatek on changes she would like to make on WTA tour: "I would focus a little more on the well-being of tennis players"

Iga Swiatek talking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek also talked about the changes she would implement if she were to become the head of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). She said that one of her primary goals would be to eliminate the mandatory tournaments that are scheduled for the upcoming season.

Instead, the Pole said that she would aim to prioritize the overall well-being of tennis players.

"I don't know everything about the WTA business, but I would definitely abolish the number of compulsory tournaments that are introduced for next season. I would focus a little more on the well-being of tennis players, but it is known that I look from this professional perspective," Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek also emphasized the importance of addressing the mental well-being of athletes. She believes that the current calendar, which places increasing demands on players, is not aligned with the WTA's core values of promoting mental health and achieving a balanced lifestyle.

"Certainly, the fact that the calendar is being changed towards even greater responsibilities, even greater energy expenditure, is not conducive to what the WTA promotes, i.e. mental health, any life balance, just physical health," she added.