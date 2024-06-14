"I am so proud" - Aryna Sabalenka gushes over "amor" Georgios Frangulis trying his hands at tennis to impress her

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her delight as Geogios Frangulis took forehand lessons with Ecuadorian tennis player Roberto Quiroz to make the Belarusian proud. Sabalenka and Frangulis recently took a trip to Greece after the French Open and have returned to the Wimbledon courts ahead of the grass swing.

The two-time Grand Slam champion kicked off her European clay season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix where she was defeated in the quarterfinals. She then reached back-to-back finals in both WTA 1000 in Madrid and Rome but fell to Iga Swiatek on both occasions.

Her clay season ended disappointing as she lost to 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals, resulting in Coco Gauff overtaking her to become the new World No. 2.

To recuperate from an intense clay swing and prepare herself for the heavily-packed latter half of the season, Sabalenka and Frangulis took a trip to Greece.

Frangulis, who is the owner of the Oakberry Acai Bowls, had posted a photo of the Belarusian on his Instagram story training at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, meaning that she was back preparing for the upcoming grass swing.

Georgios Frangulis took to Instagram to share a picture of him taking forehand lessons from Ecuadorian professional Roberto Quiroz to impress Sabalenka.

“Working a bit on that forehand with @robertoquirozg to try and make her proud 😅@arynasabalenka," Frangulis wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her delight at Frangulis' efforts as she reposted his story on her account and said she was proud of him.

“I am so proud meu amor 💜🐒😄,” Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka announced her arrival at Wimbledon as she begins preparations for the grass swing

Last season, Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her grass season at the Berlin Open but faced a shocking defeat to Veronik Kudermatova in the second round. However, she didn't let this performance deter her and made it to her second semifinal at SW19 where she lost to Ons Jabeur. The Belarusian failed to capitalize on her set and break lead.

Sabalenka announced her return to Wimbledon via an Instagram post. The Belarusian also shared some clips from her hitting sessions on the grass.

"Reset and recharged 🔋," the 26-year-old wrote.

Similar to last season, Aryna Sabalenka will kick off her grass campaign at the Berlin Open. She will be joined by the majority of the top 10, including the likes of Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Marketa Vondrousova, among others.