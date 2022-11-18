"I was ready for Andre" - When Steffi Graf spoke about her transition into retirement 

Steffi Graf is one of the most successful tennis players of all time. However, the German found it easy to transition away from the sport after retiring in 1999 aged 30.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in 2020 and the former was asked how she was able to step away from the limelight so easily while others found it so hard.

The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion said that it was easy for her to make the transition as she was "more of a reserved and private person" and didn't let the sport take complete control of her life. She added that she was ready to begin her new life alongside her husband Andre Agassi.

"Through my career, I show I am more of a reserved and private person. So, I think it was an easy transition for me to move away from the career. I really looked forward to the time after my career. I did something from when I was four years and it was such a big part of my life, I gave it all, I shared so many moments. The sport does take complete control of my life and I was ready for you (Andre). I was ready and I was looking forward to it and I think that was the biggest thing. I loved what I did, I gave it all and I was ready for Andre," Steffi Graf said.

"We highlight each other's weaknesses and we complement each other's strengths" - Andre Agassi on his relationship with Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in Las Vegas in 2015

In the same interview, Andre Agassi spoke about his relationship with Steffi Graf, highlighting their two very different personalities which enabled them to complement each other's strengths and weaknesses.

"There's no question that when you go through life the way we both did, we both lived challenging childhoods, we both lived challenging careers, we both bonded very quickly but we're also two entirely different personalities which I think, we highlight each other's weaknesses and we complement each other's strengths in many ways. We win more than we lose, I'm not regretful for one day, I promise you that," Agassi said.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf enjoyed exemplary careers. They are both former World No. 1's and have won multiple Majors. While Graf ended her career with 22 Grand Slams, Agassi had a riveting rivalry with Pete Sampras and finished his career with eight Majors. The pair also won a gold medal each at the Olympics. Graff won hers in Seoul in 1988, which capped off the famous Golden Slam, while Agassi won his in 1996 in Atlanta.

