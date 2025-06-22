"I wasn't ready" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets emotional seeing his late mother hug him years after her death

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has shared an endearing AI-generated image of him embracing his mother. Reddit founder Ohanian often uses his various social media platforms to show how much family means to him. He is regularly pictured on family outings with Serena and their two daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1.

Ohanian's own family originates from Armenia, and he is proud of his roots. Despite being born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, the 42-year-old serial entrepreneur has talked about his heritage and the sacrifices his grandparents made to travel to the US and make a life there.

Ohanian shared his heartfelt message on his X account. He is at the forefront of modern technology with many of his business interests, and he took advantage of cutting-edge AI to take an old childhood photograph of himself and his mother, Manzar, enjoying a hug, and convert it to a moving image. Ohanian posted:

"Damn, I wasn't ready for how this would feel. We didn't have a camcorder, so there's no video of me with my mom. I dropped one of my favorite photos of us in midjourney as 'starting frame for an AI video' and wow... This is how she hugged me. I've rewatched it 50 times."

Both Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams each have their venture capital firms. Ohanina's Seven Seven Six invests in a diverse range of commercial areas, from AI to social media and women's sports. Serena's Serena Ventures invests in under-represented minority entrepreneurs.

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has family roots in Kharput, Turkey

Alexis Ohanian's family originated in Kharput, which is in present-day Turkey. The businessman has revealed previously that his grandfather's parents were caught up in the Armenian Genocide in the 1920s and were orphaned. Incredibly, his mother, Manzar, escaped the oppression by marching through the Syrian desert, ending up in Aleppo. She lost her parents and siblings on the journey.

Ohanian has since visited Armenia and retraced his family's steps. He spoke to auroraprize.com about his experience in 2010, journeying back home:

"I always wanted to connect with the homeland, but I finally got that chance in 2010 when I decided to leave Reddit to volunteer in Armenia with Kiva for four months. My father never traveled to Armenia before my first visit, and actually I had no idea about Armenia, perhaps with the only exception of Armenian cuisine."

Once touted by Forbes as "The Mayor of the Internet", Ohanian is as interested in philanthropy as he is in making money.

