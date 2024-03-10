"Love to see it": Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian endorses Armenia’s bid to join EU amid regional tensions, expresses delight at local support

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian expresses his support for Armenia’s potential application to join the European Union, amid the country’s strained relations with Russia and Azerbaijan.

Armenia's foreign policy is intricate due to the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region was under Armenian control until 2023, when a war erupted, resulting in Azerbaijan's victory and the displacement of many Armenians.

In addition, Armenia faces strained relations with Turkey, a supporter of Azerbaijan and a denier of the Armenian Genocide. While historically aligned with Russia, Armenia has recently sought to diversify its partnerships and engage more with the West.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan revealed Armenia's contemplation of joining the EU during an interview with Turkish channel TRT on March 8. Mirzoyan expressed the desire to strengthen ties with the West and align with its values. He also criticized Russia's role, accusing Moscow of undermining the Armenian government and failing to defend the country against Azerbaijan (via Reuters.com).

Armenia and the EU have a Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was signed in 2017 and entered into force in 2021, but it does not include a membership perspective.

On Friday, March 8, Ohanian shared the news of Armenia’s potential EU membership bid on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"WOW! Turkey/Azerbaijan want to finish their genocide so badly — that will be significantly harder if Armenia joins the EU. I wonder what the sentiment of Armenians is on this…" Ohanian wrote.

A user then told Ohanian about the Armenian's overwhelmingly positive response to the potential partnership with the EU on online forums, to which the Reddit co-founder replied:

"Love to see it."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian previously spoke out on the Armenian genocide and the Azerbaijan crisis

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian previously voiced his dissatisfaction with the Armenian genocide in light of the Azerbaijan conflict.

Ohanian posted a moving image of the fabric that contains keys to the houses of Armenians who escaped the 1915 massacre. The Reddit co-founder praised the strength of the Armenian people and said that they need to maintain it in the face of the genocide and the current unfairness.

"We are a resilient people. But why do we have to be so resilient for 100+ years? The same people who still deny our genocide (that they perpetrated) are given free reign by global powers to orchestrate an expulsion that we all fear will lead to more conquest of Armenian land in the coming months. Turkey/Azerbaijan have a stated goal here: Armenian conquest," Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter) back in October 2023.

