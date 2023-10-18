Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently expressed his discontent with the Armenian genocide in the wake of the Azerbaijan conflict.

Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian and American tennis legend Serena Williams got married in November 2017, shortly after they welcomed their first daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. The couple had their second daughter in August this year.

Other than making his daughters the center of attraction on social media, Ohanian also talks about social causes. The Armenian descent tech-entrepreneur recently shared his opinion on the Armenian genocide amidst the ongoing Azerbaijan conflict.

Around 1.5 million Armenians were systematically killed during the First World War under the Ottoman Empire, parts of which constitute present-day Turkey. This stemmed from conflicts between the enclaves Azerbaijanis called Karbakh and Armenians called Artsakh, dating back to the early 20th century.

Artsakh, globally recognized as a part of Azerbaijan, has since been a disputed region while housing a major population of ethnic Armenians and Azeri minority. However, the Azerbaijans claimed full control over this region on September 20, leading to 100,000 Armenians fleeing from Artsakh.

Ohanian opened up about the recent conflict on X while sharing a heartbreaking picture of the tapestry that holds keys to homes of Armenian survivors during the 1915 genocide. He said that Armenian people are resilient and argued that they have to be the same after the genocide and the ongoing injustice.

“We are a resilient people. But why do we have to be so resilient for 100+ years? The same people who still deny our genocide (that they perpetrated) are given free reign by global powers to orchestrate an expulsion that we all fear will lead to more conquest of Armenian land in the coming months. Turkey/Azerbaijan have a stated goal here: Armenian conquest,” Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter) re-sharing a post that read:

“Keys hang from a tapestry at a school in Aralez, Armenia, representing the keys of homes left behind by the survivors of the Armenian Genocide of 1915. This school is now welcoming in children from Artsakh who have been forced to flee their homes in 2023.”

Expand Tweet

“They're not even trying to be diplomatic about it”- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on EU’s official walking over Artsakh flag

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open - Day 3

Serena Williams' husband and tech-entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian recently shared his dissatisfaction over a European Union official walking over the flag of Artsakh, a seized and ethnically cleansed land.

The EU official, who is the strategic partner in the field of energy, was recently caught walking over the flag of the Nagorno-Karbakh region that witnessed the mass genocide of Armenian people and is still in conflict.

Sharing his displeasure on X (formerly Twitter), Ohanian went on to share his opinion on how, in the coming months, Azerbaijan would conquer more of Armenian land.

“They're not even trying to be diplomatic about it. Watch Azerbaijan press on to conquer even more Armenian land in the coming months. When will the world push back?” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas