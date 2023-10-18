"These women are the best and their trophy should reflect that" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on NWSL Championship award being redesigned

Serena Williams' husband, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, recently gave his thoughts on the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship trophy and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award being redesigned.

The NWSL recently revealed a stunning picture of the new NWSL Championship trophy and MVP award which they created by collaborating with Tiffany & Co., a renowned luxury brand. This development comes just in time for the commencement of the postseason action on October 20.

The new trophy will make its debut on November 11 at the upcoming NWSL Championship, held at the magnificent Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. This marks the first occasion where the NWSL Championship and MVP award have undergone a redesign since the league's inaugural season in 2013.

Alexis Ohanian, co-owner of Angel City FC, recently took to social media and stated that as a club owner, he has made it a priority to be a valuable resource for the entire league. He stated that he had noticed the trophies were very mainstream and did not adequately represent the exceptional talent of the women playing in the league.

The tech entrepreneur took the initiative to introduce the league to Tiffany & Co., who subsequently initiated the work of transforming the design and quality of the trophies.

"I've done my best as ACFC owner to be a resource for the entire league and one of the things that jumped at me early on was how lackluster our trophies were. These women are the best and their trophy should reflect that, I argued, and the league rightly agreed, so I facilitated an intro to an amazing brand (@TiffanyAndCo) and the rest is history. Now we just need @WeAreAngelCity to be holding it in a month! 😆 ," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ohanian made a remarkable investment of $100 million in Angel City FC, a start-up club that became a part of the NWSL in 2022.

Angel City FC has attracted considerable attention from a star-studded group of celebrity investors, which includes Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, and Jessica Chastain.

Alexis Ohanian explains how daughter Olympia's love for soccer inspired him to co-found Angel City FC

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the 2022 National Bank Open Toronto

Alexis Ohanian had previously revealed the underlying motivation behind his decision to co-found and lead investments in Angel City FC. His unwavering dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering women in sports has been the driving force behind his involvement with the soccer club.

During an interview with On Her Turf, Ohanian discussed his daughter Olympia's unwavering passion for soccer and how it ultimately influenced his decision to invest in Angel City FC. The tech entrepreneur revealed that he was pleasantly surprised by Olympia's enthusiasm while witnessing the US Women's National Team's victory at the 2019 World Cup.

"A big part of the reason why I started Angel City FC was because Olympia was running around, this is 2019 in a Alex Morgan jersey," he recalled.

Alexis Ohanian further revealed some parts of his conversation with Serena Williams during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, when Olympia joyfully ran around, donning an Alex Morgan jersey.

"I commented to my wife, 'Hey, wouldn't it be nice one day if Olympia played on the national team?'' And without missing a beat, Serena said, 'Not until she's paid what she's worth.' And I said, 'Alright, challenge accepted,'" Alexis Ohanian added.

